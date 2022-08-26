LG's new 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor: Corsair did it better

LG has just unveiled the latest member of its UltraGear gaming monitor family, with the introduction of the new 45-inch UltraGear 45GR95QE gaming monitor.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new LG UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE gaming monitor features a huge 45-inch curved OLED panel, with a native 3440 x 1440 resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio, joined by a 240Hz refresh rate. Heeeyyy, that sounds like Corsair's just-announced XENEON FLEX gaming monitor, which is a new 45-inch bendable OLED display with a native 3440 x 1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, with the OLED panel provided by LG Display.

Yeah, it seems Corsair gets the cooler auto-bendy-awesomeness for its XENEON FLEX, which will bend at your will to a curved OLED, or bend back to a flat OLED. LG's new UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE is the very first 240Hz OLED gaming monitor from the company, with an 800R curved OLED panel and 0.1ms GtG response time it'll be damn quick.

LG's fleet of OLED displays have always been fantastic for proper HDR gaming, with the new UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE and its peak brightness not known at this point, as an OLED we should expect nothing short of greatness. LG does however, support HDR10 with the new 45-inch curved OLED, but we'll get more details in the coming days as LG will be showing off the new UltraGear 45GR95QE at IFA 2022 for the first time next week.

The company did show off a 48-inch bendable OLED at CES 2021, over 18 months ago now, with the 48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) featuring a native 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. LG has taken the panel down from 48-inch to 45-inch, the 4K resolution into a 21:9 aspect and 3440 x 1440 resolution, and doubled the frame rate for its new UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE gaming monitor.

I'm sure that LG was making the panel to see what potential customers would be interested, Corsair waved the black AMEX and voila: we have the exclusive (and very, very freaking cool) bendable XENEON FLEX gaming monitor from Corsair announced the day before LG's new UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE with virtually identical specs.

Seo Young-jae, SVP and head of IT business, LG Electronics said: "Our brand-new UltraGear OLED gaming monitor elevates the gaming experience with its curved screen, anti-glare solution, and ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate".