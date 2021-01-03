LG teases 48-inch 'bendable' OLED gaming display at CES 2021

LG has just announced the world's first 48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) that is optimized for gaming, and will be shown off during CES 2021.

The new 48-inch bendable display uses the benefits of the paper-thin OLED technology that has up to a 1000R curvature, providing a very immersive and large gaming experience. Better yet, LG's new display can be turned into a regular flat screen for when you're watching TV or a movie, and then into its bendable state for immersive gaming.

Dr. Chang-ho Oh, Executive Vice President & Head of the TV Business Unit at LG Display explains: "LG Display's 48-inch Bendable CSO display is optimized for gaming as it maximizes the use of advanced technology that produces another level in terms of providing an immersive experience. In other words, it offers the very best gaming environment to gamers".

LG's new bendable OLED display has a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which will be fine for any gamer -- mixed in with the super-fast response on an OLED panel and you have some gaming greatness right there. I'm sure the display will be native 4K resolution, too.