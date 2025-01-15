All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Displays & Projectors

LG levels up gaming with the world's first 5K2K gaming monitor

LG has showcased the world's first OLED 5,120 x 2,160 (5K2K) resolution monitor at a 165Hz refresh rate across a stunning 45-inch screen.

LG levels up gaming with the world's first 5K2K gaming monitor
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: LG unveiled the UltraGear GX9 series at CES 2025, featuring the 45GX950A, the world's first 45-inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor with 800R curvature and DisplayPort 2.1. It offers a 21:9 aspect ratio, switchable to 16:9, and supports DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with 90W power delivery.

LG has showcased a world's first gaming monitor at CES 2025, and it features a monster resolution of 5120 x 2160 (5K2K) across a 45-inch panel.

CES 2025 has caused a wave of new gaming monitor announcements, and LG has pushed the envelope of what's possible with a gaming monitor even further with the showcasing of the UltraGear GX9 series, which was initially announced on December 30, 2024. One of the new gaming monitors, the 45GX950A, was officially unveiled at CES 2025, and I was lucky enough to be able to go hands-on with it on the showroom floor.

For those wondering about specifications, LG describes the 45GX950A as the "World's First 45-inch 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor with 800R Curvature and DisplayPort 2.1." More specifically, this stunning panel features a 5K2K resolution across a 21:9 aspect ratio. But gamers aren't limited to 21:9 as LG has equipped the 45GX950A with the company's second-generation Dual-Mode, which enables users to easily switch between 21:9 and 16:9 aspect ratios.

LG levels up gaming with the world's first 5K2K gaming monitor 05
6
LG levels up gaming with the world's first 5K2K gaming monitor 06
6

This feature enables a quick switch between resolutions and framerates, which enables gamers to quickly adapt to various games and what resolution/framerate is most beneficial when playing. The 45GX950A has 125 pixels-per-inch, and has an extensive port selection, with support for DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with 90W power delivery.

LG levels up gaming with the world's first 5K2K gaming monitor 02
6
LG levels up gaming with the world's first 5K2K gaming monitor 03
6
LG levels up gaming with the world's first 5K2K gaming monitor 01
6
NEWS SOURCE:lgnewsroom.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

