LG levels up gaming with the world's first 5K2K gaming monitor

LG unveiled the UltraGear GX9 series at CES 2025, featuring the 45GX950A, the world's first 45-inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor with 800R curvature and DisplayPort 2.1. It offers a 21:9 aspect ratio, switchable to 16:9, and supports DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with 90W power delivery.

LG has showcased a world's first gaming monitor at CES 2025, and it features a monster resolution of 5120 x 2160 (5K2K) across a 45-inch panel.

CES 2025 has caused a wave of new gaming monitor announcements, and LG has pushed the envelope of what's possible with a gaming monitor even further with the showcasing of the UltraGear GX9 series, which was initially announced on December 30, 2024. One of the new gaming monitors, the 45GX950A, was officially unveiled at CES 2025, and I was lucky enough to be able to go hands-on with it on the showroom floor.

For those wondering about specifications, LG describes the 45GX950A as the "World's First 45-inch 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor with 800R Curvature and DisplayPort 2.1." More specifically, this stunning panel features a 5K2K resolution across a 21:9 aspect ratio. But gamers aren't limited to 21:9 as LG has equipped the 45GX950A with the company's second-generation Dual-Mode, which enables users to easily switch between 21:9 and 16:9 aspect ratios.

This feature enables a quick switch between resolutions and framerates, which enables gamers to quickly adapt to various games and what resolution/framerate is most beneficial when playing. The 45GX950A has 125 pixels-per-inch, and has an extensive port selection, with support for DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with 90W power delivery.

