Corsair XENEON FLEX: 45-inch bendable OLED gaming monitor at 240Hz

Corsair has just revealed its super-interesting XENEON FLEX OLED gaming monitor, the world's first bendable ultra-wide gaming monitor with a large 45-inch bendable OLED panel provided by LG Display.

The new Corsair XENEON FLEX was unveiled at Gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany where it is using the very latest in W-OLED technology which the company says will provide phenomenal image quality, black levels, and response times. The large 45-inch 21:9 aspect ratio OLED panel has a native resolution of 3440 x 1440, and super-fast 240Hz refresh rate (as well as having all of the benefits of an LG OLED panel).

Corsair's tapping LG's very latest W-OLED display technology, with the panel finished with a specially formulated anti-reflecting coating that reduces both glare and reflections, you're in for a visual treat right from the start. Corsair's new XENEON FLEX's self-lit OLED pixels are capable of blasting out brightness levels of up to 1000 nits, with a 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio.

Gamers will be happy to hear about the super-insane-fast 0.03ms GtG response time and 0.1ms pixel on/off time, with the 240Hz refresh rate being the cherry on top of the XENEON FLEX OLED gaming monitor pie. There's also NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium adaptive syn standards here, as well as the new XENEON FLEX OLED featuring a sophisticated burn-in prevention system, and backed with a 3-year Zero Burn In and Zero Dead Pixel warranty.

Corsair is using an interesting mix here: a larger 45-inch panel, but lower 3440 x 1440 resolution (versus 3840 x 1600p) in that there's 20% more screen area on the XENEON FLEX than a regular 49-inch 32:9 ultra-wide gaming monitor, and 81% more screen area than a 34-inch 21:9 ultra-wide.

Dennis Jackson, Senior Director of Systems Product Management & Marketing and CORSAIR said: "We challenged ourselves to create a game-changing display that delivers an incredible and customizable experience, and I think we've achieved that goal and more. With the help of LG Display, XENEON OLED FLEX is the beginning of a whole new class of gaming monitor, with the performance and literal flexibility to exceed the needs of even the most discerning gamers".

Mina Lee, Gaming Strategy & Marketing Team Leader at LG Display added: "CORSAIR is a fantastic partner with which to bring flexible W-OLED displays to gamers. We can't wait to put this new class of gaming display in the hands of PC enthusiasts".

As a huge display enthusiast and reviewer for TweakTown, I'm very keen to get Corsair's new XENEON FLEX OLED gaming monitor in front of me. I've been using a 77-inch 4K 120Hz LG OLED TV for a while now, recently changing back over to dual 43-inch ASUS ROG 4K 120Hz LCD gaming monitors... I feel the non-OLED pain.

But the larger 45-inch... and bendable OLED... just like LG showed off earlier this year at CES 2022, would be bloody impressive to have on a monitor mount on my desk. Nice work here, Corsair... good to see you guys working with LG Display on next-level OLED gaming monitors.