Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: SETI telescope finds a spacecraft beyond our solar system

AMD's new Zen 4 CPUs on 5nm: 'we don't expect any supply constraints'

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su says with the launch of its new Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' processors, 'we don't expect any supply constraints' of the 5nm CPUs.

Published Aug 30, 2022 10:34 PM CDT
2 minutes & 1 second read time

AMD has launched its new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors and with the new chips being made on TSMC's fresh 5nm process node... so what about supply issues of new tech?

AMD's new Zen 4 CPUs on 5nm: 'we don't expect any supply constraints' 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Nope... not an issue says AMD, with CEO Dr. Lisa Su explaining to the audience of its Zen 4 event that the company doesn't expect any supply constraints of its new CPUs. Lisa explained that if we looked back at the last 18 months there have been a "number of things" that have affected supply: capacity limitations, logistics, and more.

Lisa elaborated, saying that from the perspective of AMD they have "dramatically increased" their overall capacity when it comes to wafers, but AMD has also secured substrates and on the back end. She added that while logistically it takes a bit longer to get things into the region, now that the launch of Zen 4 has taken place, AMD is all-systems-go for September 27 when the new products are available for sale.

AMD's new Zen 4 CPUs on 5nm: 'we don't expect any supply constraints' 01 | TweakTown.com

AMD will have four different Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs available for sale at launch on September 27: the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X processors.

AMD Dr. Lisa Su explained to the audience: "It is true that if you look at the past 18 months there have been a number of things, whether its capacity limitations or logistics. From an AMD standpoint, we have dramatically increased our overall capacity, in terms of wafers, as well as substrates and on the back end. So with our launch of Zen 4 we don't expect any supply constraints".

"Logistically it takes a little bit longer for things to get into region. So we're having this event at the end of August and we're on sale on September 27. One of the reasons for that time, frankly, is to make sure that we do have product in region so that people can really look at buying across the board".

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with Wr (AMD Ryzen 5 5600X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$174.99
$174.99$198.99$189.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/30/2022 at 8:14 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:pcgamer.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.