AMD's new Zen 4 CPUs on 5nm: 'we don't expect any supply constraints'

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su says with the launch of its new Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' processors, 'we don't expect any supply constraints' of the 5nm CPUs.

AMD has launched its new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors and with the new chips being made on TSMC's fresh 5nm process node... so what about supply issues of new tech?

Nope... not an issue says AMD, with CEO Dr. Lisa Su explaining to the audience of its Zen 4 event that the company doesn't expect any supply constraints of its new CPUs. Lisa explained that if we looked back at the last 18 months there have been a "number of things" that have affected supply: capacity limitations, logistics, and more.

Lisa elaborated, saying that from the perspective of AMD they have "dramatically increased" their overall capacity when it comes to wafers, but AMD has also secured substrates and on the back end. She added that while logistically it takes a bit longer to get things into the region, now that the launch of Zen 4 has taken place, AMD is all-systems-go for September 27 when the new products are available for sale.

AMD will have four different Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs available for sale at launch on September 27: the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X processors.

AMD Dr. Lisa Su explained to the audience: "It is true that if you look at the past 18 months there have been a number of things, whether its capacity limitations or logistics. From an AMD standpoint, we have dramatically increased our overall capacity, in terms of wafers, as well as substrates and on the back end. So with our launch of Zen 4 we don't expect any supply constraints".

"Logistically it takes a little bit longer for things to get into region. So we're having this event at the end of August and we're on sale on September 27. One of the reasons for that time, frankly, is to make sure that we do have product in region so that people can really look at buying across the board".