AMD CEO Lisa Su says next-gen 2nm EPYC Venice Zen 6 CPUs to launch with Instinct MI400 in 2026

TL;DR: AMD will launch its next-generation EPYC "Venice" CPUs in 2026, featuring up to 256 cores on TSMC's 2nm process, delivering a 70% performance boost and enhanced memory bandwidth. Simultaneously, AMD will release the Instinct MI400 AI accelerators with advanced compute, 432GB HBM4 memory, and superior AI workload performance.

AMD has just posted its Q3 2025 financial report and during the earnings call, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su, reaffirmed that the company's next-generation EPYC "Venice" CPUs fabbed on TSMC's new 2nm process node, will be launching in 2026.

AMD already has its next-gen EPYC Venice CPUs in the labs, promising big performance upgrades with up to 256 cores and 512 threads on a new EPYC Venice processor. We are to expect an impressive 70% performance boost with more memory bandwidth, too, with Lisa saying: "We remain on track to launch our next-generation 2-nanometer Venice processors in 2026. Venice silicon is in the labs and performing very well, delivering substantial gains in performance, efficiency and compute density".

Not only will AMD be launching its next-gen EPYC "Venice" CPUs, but it will simultaneously launch its next-gen Instinct MI400 AI accelerator series. During the earnings call, Lisa said that AMD's new MI400 series AI accelerators combine a new compute engine with industry-leading memory capacity -- 432GB of next-gen HBM4 memory and 19.6TB/sec bandwidth -- and advanced networking capabilities to "deliver a major leap in performance for the most demanding AI training and inference workloads".

Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO, said in regards to its next-gen Zen 6-based EPYC "Venice" CPUs: "We remain on track to launch our next-generation 2-nanometer Venice processors in 2026. Venice silicon is in the labs and performing very well, delivering substantial gains in performance, efficiency and compute density. Customer pull and engagement for Venice are the strongest we have seen, reflecting our competitive positioning and the growing demand for more data center compute. Multiple cloud OEM partners have already brought their first Venice platforms online, setting the stage for broad solution availability and cloud deployments at launch".

In regards to AMD's next-gen Instinct MI400 series AI accelerator, she added: "Our data center AI business is entering its next phase of growth with customer momentum building rapidly ahead of the launch of our next-gen MI400 Series accelerators and Helios rack scale solutions in 2026. The MI400 Series combines a new compute engine with industry-leading memory capacity and advanced networking capabilities to deliver a major leap in performance for the most demanding AI training and inference workloads. The MI400 Series brings together our silicon, software and systems expertise to power Helios, our rack scale AI platform designed to redefine performance and efficiency at data center scale".