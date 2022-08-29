AMD Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPUs are official: September 27 launch

AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPUs are official: new AM5 socket, DDR5 support, PCIe 5.0 support, and a fleet of new 5nm Ryzen 7000 series Zen 4 CPUs.

AMD has finally unveiled its next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, with four new Zen 4 processors launching between $299 and $699.

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

The huge release includes just 4 different SKUs at first with the introduction of the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X, followed by the Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X processors. AMD is building its new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs on TSMC's new 5nm process node, with a 13% IPC improvement that's delivered from higher CPU clock speeds and more power running through the Zen 4 chips.

AMD says that its new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs offer the 13% IPC uplift over its Ryzen 5000 series "Zen 3" CPUs, with up to 5.7GHz max frequency that delivers up to 29% more single-threaded performance. The new Zen 4 CPU cores have IPC and architectural improvements inside, with the brand new TSMC 5nm process node with a 6nm IOD.

The new Zen 4 CPUs arrive on a fresh new AM5 socket, which is backward compatible with most AM4 coolers, it uses an LGA1718 socket. Alongside the new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, AMD also launches its next-gen X670E, X670, B650E, and B650 motherboards.

AMD is stepping up and into the DDR5 memory ring with its new Zen 4 CPUs and 600-series chipsets, delivering not just DDR5 memory but also next-gen PCIe 5.0 support for next-gen graphics cards and SSDs of the future. Depending on the board, you'll have either PCIe 5.0 GPU or PCIe 5.0 SSD... or both, if you get an "Extreme" motherboard... that's what the "E" is for on the X670E and B650E.

With X670E and B650E, AMD provides a higher-end future with support for both a PCIe 5.0-based graphics card, and a PCIe 5.0-based SSD. For most people, you don't need both... but if you're an enthusiast, that's not something you're going to buckle on. The mid-range B650E motherboards with a mid-range Ryzen 5 7600X processor and PCIe 5.0-based SSD will be awesome to see in the coming months and into 2023.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X - $699 US

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X - $549 US

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X - $399 US

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X - $299 US

AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Features: