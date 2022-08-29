This is what AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 XT looks like

AMD gives us a sneak peek at the new design of its Radeon RX series reference graphics cards, packing the new RDNA 3 GPU architecture inside.

AMD showed off its new Radeon RX 7000 series reference graphics card during its Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processor unveiling, with what looks like the design of the new flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The next-gen Radeon RX 7900 XT reference design from AMD is continuing with its black color scheme, which is something AMD leaned into a little heavier with its suped-up Navi 21-based Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card. AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said during the live stream that performance on the new RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7000 series GPU looks "absolutely wonderful".

We can't see any PCIe power connectors on the sneak peek of the Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card from AMD, but we should expect dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors on the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT. NVIDIA has been rumored to be tapping the newer 16-pin PCIe power connector for its next-gen Ada Lovelace-powered GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, while it's not known if AMD will use the newer 16-pin power connector... or continue on with dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

But from this quick look of the next-gen Radeon RX series graphics card and its power connectors not shown, I would say they're going to be using dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors. It would be real nice for AMD to have it all: next-gen Zen 4 CPU on 5nm, next-gen X670 + B650 motherboards with DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support with the new AM5 socket, and a next-gen RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPU with PCIe 5.0 x16 support.

A super-fast next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSD + PCIe 5.0 GPU inside of a new Zen 4-based Radeon RX 7950 XT processor would be truly awesome, matched with a big new 4K 120Hz+ OLED gaming monitor or TV and you've got a why-isn't-there-a-next-gen-Crysis to play on your new silicon.

Lisa also underlined that the next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture will have a 50% performance per watt improvement over the current-gen RDNA 2 GPU architecture. Lisa then showed off AMD's just-announced Ryzen 9 7950X processor with its 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 4 power at 5.7GHz running alongside the Radeon RX 7000 series GPU in 4K, running Lies of P.