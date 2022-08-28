Here's when and where to watch AMD's Ryzen 7000 'Zen 4' CPU livestream

AMD will reveal its new Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPU and X670 + X670 motherboards with DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technology during a livestream, tune in here!

AMD will be unveiling its next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" family of processors as well as a fleet of X670 + X670 motherboards, which will usher in DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support for AMD.

The company will kick off the premiere at 7PM ET on August 29, on the official AMD YouTube channel, while a replay will be made available a few hours after the end of the live stream on the official AMD Ryzen website. Once AMD posts the live stream link, I'll update this post so you can check it out.

We should expect AMD to detail all of its next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, all the capabilities, features, and technologies that its new X670E and X670 motherboards are capable of -- as well as I'm sure board partners like ASUS, MSI, and others will fully detail and announce their respective X670E + X670 motherboards -- as well as AMD's new DDR5 EXPO memory overclocking, and more.

AMD should announce launch dates, pricing of the Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, and more... but don't expect anything until September, given that August has just a few days left in its tank.

AMD might be announcing its new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors and new X670E + X670 motherboards in the next few hours, but when will you be able to get your hands-on the new CPUs and motherboards? At first, we thought it would be September 15, but it looks like AMD is pushing things back to meet Intel with its upcoming 13th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPU and Z790 motherboard announcement on September 27.

The new flagship Ryzen 9 7950X processor will lead the pack, with its dual 16-core beast power codenamed "Persephone" and will rock 16 cores and 32 threads at up to a reported 5.85GHz according to the latest leaks. We don't have much longer until the official reveal, but a Zen 4-powered 16-core, 32-thread CPU at 5.85GHz sound pretty damn good to me.