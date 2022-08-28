Store
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU: 'F-max' frequency hits 5.85GHz

AMD's next-gen Ryzen 9 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU will support boost clocks of an impressive 5.85GHz, offering 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 4 processing power.

@anthony256
Published Aug 28, 2022 8:15 PM CDT
2 minutes & 47 seconds read time

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X is shaping up to be a monster CPU, with fresh news suggesting that the limit that AMD has built into its new flagship Zen 4 processor is 5.85GHz.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU: 'F-max' frequency hits 5.85GHz
The next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs will be led by the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X processor, rocking along with a powerful 16 cores and 32 threads of CPU power built on AMD's fresh 5nm process node and pushing the clock speeds to their limits: 5.85GHz+ insanity.

AMD reportedly has the "F-max" frequency of 5.85GHz on the Ryzen 9 7950X, where you'll need to use something like AMD Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) or manual overclocking to boost CPU clock speeds, with the final CPU clock speed (and maintaining it) depending on the exact overclock, the temperature of your Ryzen 9 7950X CPU, power consumption, and what you're running (benchmarks, rendering, games, etc).

5.85GHz however, is bloody impressive... and would also be the highest clock speed that TMSC's new 5nm process node has been tuned for. Very cool to see from AMD and TSMC. Interestingly, we also see the leaker says that the new Ryzen 9 7950X has dual "Durango" CCDs each with 8 cores (16 cores in total) with the 16 x CPU cores codenamed "Persephone".

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU: 'F-max' frequency hits 5.85GHz

The leaker notes that this season's battle -- AMD with its Ryzen 9 7950X and Intel with its Core i9-13900K -- will be 5.85GHz vs 5.8GHz (AMD with 5.85GHz on the 7950X and Intel with 5.8GHz on the 13900K). It's also noted that the Ryzen 9 7950X sample that Venom has "will not be the top bin". Alrighty then.

AMD will fully unveil its next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" family of CPUs, along with the new X670E + X670 motherboards and all of the details, specs, and benchmarks we need on August 29... just hours away now, folks.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU: 'F-max' frequency hits 5.85GHz

AMD Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPU expected features:

  • Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads
  • Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps
  • Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)
  • Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD
  • 25% Performance Per Watt Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • >35% Overall Performance Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • 8-10% Instructions Per Clock (IPC) Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket
  • New X670E, X670, B650E, B650 Motherboards
  • Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support
  • Up To DDR5-5600 Native (JEDEC) Speeds
  • 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)
  • 105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU: 'F-max' frequency hits 5.85GHz

AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPU pricing:

  • AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (100-100000514/WOF) - $1158 / $1140 CAD ($892 US)
  • AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (100-100000589/WOF) - $798 / $777 CAD ($608 US)
  • AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (100-100000591/WOF) - $631 / $613 CAD ($480 US)
  • AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (100-100000593/WOF) - $435/ $423 CAD ($330 US)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU: 'F-max' frequency hits 5.85GHz
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

