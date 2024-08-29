GIGABYTE's new X870 EAGLE Wi-Fi 7 motherboard supports Zen 5 CPUs, up to 256GB of DDR5-8000 RAM

GIGABYTE introduces its new X870 EAGLE Wi-Fi 7 motherboard: feautres 18 power phases, supports up to 256GB of DDR5-8000 memory, new Zen 5 CPUs, and more.

GIGABYTE has just introduced its new X870 EAGLE Wi-Fi 7 motherboard, featuring the X870 non-E chipset, ready for AMD's new fleet of Zen 5-powered Ryzen 9000 series CPUs.

The company is using a 6-layer PCB and robust VRM setup with 14+2+2 power phases ready for overclocking, and a reliable voltage supply to the AMD Ryzen CPU you've installed. GIGABYTE's new X870 EAGLE Wi-Fi 7 motherboard features long aluminum grooved heatsinks that are installed onto the VRM components, keeping things a little cooler.

GIGABYTE's new X870 EAGLE Wi-Fi 7 motherboard also features a small I/O shroud with an RGB-lit "EAGLE" logo that makes the board 'pop' a little more.

GIGABYTE X870 EAGLE Wi-Fi 7 motherboard key features:

AMD Socket AM5: Supports AMD Ryzen 9000 / 8000 / 7000 Series Processors

Digital twin 14+2+2 phases VRM solution

Dual Channel DDR5: 4*DIMMs with AMD EXPO Memory Module Support

WIFI EZ-Plug: Quick and easy design for Wi-Fi antenna installation

EZ-Latch Plus: PCIe and M.2 slots with Quick Release & Screwless Design

EZ-Latch Click: M.2 heatsinks with screwless design

Friendly UI: Multi-Theme, AIO Fan Control, and Q-Flash Plus Auto Scan in BIOS and SW

New AORUS Power Center in HWinfo for real-time monitoring of CPU power phases

Ultra-Fast Storage: 3*M.2 slots, including 1* PCIe 5.0 x4

Efficient Thermal: VRM Thermal Armor Advanced & M.2 Thermal Guard

Fast Networking: 2.5GbE LAN & Wi-Fi 7 with Ultra-high gain antenna

Extended Connectivity: Dual USB4 Type-C with DP-Alt, HDMI

PCIe UD Slot X: PCIe 5.0 x16 slot with 10X strength for graphics card

You'll want to pair this motherboard with a new AMD Ryzen 9000 series CPU based on the new Zen 5 architecture. There are 4 to choose from right now (listed below) but you'd want to put a Ryzen 9 9950X or Ryzen 9 9900X in this bad boy at the least. Alternatively, you could wait for the Ryzen 9000X3D processors that will be here in the next few months.

Ryzen 9 9950X (16 cores, 32 threads up to 5.7GHz) with 80MB cache, 170W TDP: $649

Ryzen 9 9900X (12 cores, 24 threads up to 5.6GHz) with 76MB cache, 120W TDP: $499

Ryzen 7 9700X (8 cores, 16 threads up to 5.5GHz) with 40MB cache, 65W TDP: $359

Ryzen 5 9600X (6 cores, 12 threads up to 5.4GHz) with 38MB cache, 65W TDP: $279

