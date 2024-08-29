GIGABYTE's new X870 EAGLE Wi-Fi 7 motherboard supports Zen 5 CPUs, up to 256GB of DDR5-8000 RAM

GIGABYTE introduces its new X870 EAGLE Wi-Fi 7 motherboard: feautres 18 power phases, supports up to 256GB of DDR5-8000 memory, new Zen 5 CPUs, and more.

Published
2 minutes & 14 seconds read time

GIGABYTE has just introduced its new X870 EAGLE Wi-Fi 7 motherboard, featuring the X870 non-E chipset, ready for AMD's new fleet of Zen 5-powered Ryzen 9000 series CPUs.

GIGABYTE's new X870 EAGLE Wi-Fi 7 motherboard supports Zen 5 CPUs, up to 256GB of DDR5-8000 RAM 02
Open Gallery 3

The company is using a 6-layer PCB and robust VRM setup with 14+2+2 power phases ready for overclocking, and a reliable voltage supply to the AMD Ryzen CPU you've installed. GIGABYTE's new X870 EAGLE Wi-Fi 7 motherboard features long aluminum grooved heatsinks that are installed onto the VRM components, keeping things a little cooler.

GIGABYTE's new X870 EAGLE Wi-Fi 7 motherboard also features a small I/O shroud with an RGB-lit "EAGLE" logo that makes the board 'pop' a little more.

GIGABYTE X870 EAGLE Wi-Fi 7 motherboard key features:

  • AMD Socket AM5: Supports AMD Ryzen 9000 / 8000 / 7000 Series Processors
  • Digital twin 14+2+2 phases VRM solution
  • Dual Channel DDR5: 4*DIMMs with AMD EXPO Memory Module Support
  • WIFI EZ-Plug: Quick and easy design for Wi-Fi antenna installation
  • EZ-Latch Plus: PCIe and M.2 slots with Quick Release & Screwless Design
  • EZ-Latch Click: M.2 heatsinks with screwless design
  • Friendly UI: Multi-Theme, AIO Fan Control, and Q-Flash Plus Auto Scan in BIOS and SW
  • New AORUS Power Center in HWinfo for real-time monitoring of CPU power phases
  • Ultra-Fast Storage: 3*M.2 slots, including 1* PCIe 5.0 x4
  • Efficient Thermal: VRM Thermal Armor Advanced & M.2 Thermal Guard
  • Fast Networking: 2.5GbE LAN & Wi-Fi 7 with Ultra-high gain antenna
  • Extended Connectivity: Dual USB4 Type-C with DP-Alt, HDMI
  • PCIe UD Slot X: PCIe 5.0 x16 slot with 10X strength for graphics card

You'll want to pair this motherboard with a new AMD Ryzen 9000 series CPU based on the new Zen 5 architecture. There are 4 to choose from right now (listed below) but you'd want to put a Ryzen 9 9950X or Ryzen 9 9900X in this bad boy at the least. Alternatively, you could wait for the Ryzen 9000X3D processors that will be here in the next few months.

  • Ryzen 9 9950X (16 cores, 32 threads up to 5.7GHz) with 80MB cache, 170W TDP: $649
  • Ryzen 9 9900X (12 cores, 24 threads up to 5.6GHz) with 76MB cache, 120W TDP: $499
  • Ryzen 7 9700X (8 cores, 16 threads up to 5.5GHz) with 40MB cache, 65W TDP: $359
  • Ryzen 5 9600X (6 cores, 12 threads up to 5.4GHz) with 38MB cache, 65W TDP: $279
GIGABYTE's new X870 EAGLE Wi-Fi 7 motherboard supports Zen 5 CPUs, up to 256GB of DDR5-8000 RAM 03
Open Gallery 3
  • 1 x Q-Flash Plus button
  • 2 x antenna connectors (2T2R)
  • 1 x HDMI port
  • 2 x USB4 USB Type-C ports (DisplayPort)
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port (red)
  • 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports
  • 4 x USB 2.0/1.1 ports
  • 1 x RJ-45 port
  • 3 x audio jacks
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

