Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC: RTX 3090 Ti runs 8K 60FPS+

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is out on the PC, so we benchmarked it with AMD and NVIDIA's very best RDNA 2 and Ampere graphics cards.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is a treasure for PC gamers, but what about pushing it to its limits? That's exactly what we did, running the game at the enthusiast-level 8K resolution: 7680 x 4320, or 4x the pixels of 4K and 16x the pixels of 1080p.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Running a game as good-looking as Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered at 8K requires considerable grunt, so we ran the very best GPU silicon on the planet from both sides of the camp: including the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT as well as NVIDIA's brutally fast GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, GeForce RTX 3090, and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards.

AMD and NVIDIA's fastest GPUs can run the game at 8K with the help of FSR 2.0 and DLSS 2.4 enabled, but NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is the only graphics card capable of running Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered with ray tracing enabled (which looks awesome, by the way) with a commanding 55FPS+ average at 8K with DLSS 2.4 enabled and set to "Ultra Performance".

The only graphics card that is capable of running the game at native 8K without the help of any AI upscaling tech is NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, running Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered at 61FPS average. AMD needs the help of FSR 2.0 enabled on the "Ultra Performance" preset to hit that mark, with the Radeon RX 6950 XT scoring an identical 61FPS average at 8K. But what about the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti with DLSS enabled? That's when the fun begins.

NVIDIA commands the top spot on the benchmark charts running Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered in 8K, where its flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti runs the game at 8K with DLSS 2.4 enabled and set to "Ultra Performance" at an incredibly smooth 82FPS average. Under that is the GeForce RTX 3090 with 75FPS, and the Radeon RX 6950 XT with 64FPS average with FSR 2.0 enabled.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is an absolutely beautiful game, with the graphics settings set to maximum -- including the ray-traced reflections -- it looks gorgeous. Enabling ray tracing takes a performance hit at any resolution, but at 8K it is utterly punishing... the same goes for VRAM consumption upwards of 14GB+ at 8K.

NVIDIA once again leads: with ray tracing enabled as well as DLSS 2.4, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is capable of running Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered at 8K with a smooth 55FPS. If you dialed down some of the details, you can easily hit 60FPS+ at 8K with ray tracing enabled.

The closest AMD comes with its flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT and running the game with ray tracing enabled at 8K with the help of AI upscaling is reaching 29FPS average with FSR 2.0 enabled, which is simply no match for NVIDIA and the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti with 55FPS average with DLSS 2.4 enabled and ray tracing turned on at 8K.

Sony and Nixxes putting in some serious work into the PC port which has improved ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR support, ultra-wide gaming monitor support, and so much more. You can read more about Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered running at 8K on the fastest GPUs on the planet here.