AMD FSR 4 is now available in over 85 games thanks to new Radeon driver

AMD has confirmed that FidelityFX Super Resolution 4, or FSR 4, is now available in over 85 games. FSR 4 debuted earlier this year alongside the company's new RDNA 4 generation of desktop graphics cards, led by the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT. Exclusive to RDNA 4 GPUs, it leverages advanced AI hardware to deliver a massive improvement to FSR image quality. So big that when gaming at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K, FSR 4 is now a viable alternative to NVIDIA DLSS.
"By utilizing ML algorithms, FSR 4 can intelligently predict and compensate for lost pixels during low-resolution rendering, thereby providing gamers with high performance and crisp, high-definition visuals that are just as good as native," AMD writes in its latest FSR 4 update. FSR 4 is now available in over 85 games thanks to a special driver override feature that has been updated in the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 driver release.
With the FSR toggle enabled, any DirectX 12 game with native support for FSR 3.1 will automatically be updated to the latest version of FSR 4 for all Radeon RX 9000 Series owners. AMD notes that this FSR 4 override is not compatible with games that run on the Vulkan API, so Doom: The Dark Ages and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are not supported.
Here's the complete list of FSR 4-supported games per the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 driver release. Although adoption has been notably slower than NVIDIA's DLSS 4, it's definitely great to see the official list grow to over 85 games.
- A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead
- Arena Breakout: Infinite
- ARK: Survival Ascended
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Bellwright
- Blades of Fire
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Creatures of Ava
- Cronos: The New Dawn
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deadzone: Rogue
- Dragonkin: The Banished
- DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS
- Enotria: The Last Song
- EVERSPACE 2
- F1 25
- Farming Simulator 25
- FBC: Firebreak
- FINAL FANTASY XVI
- Fort Solis
- FragPunk
- Frostpunk 2
- Funko Fusion
- Game of Thrones: Kingsroad
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
- God of War Ragnarök
- Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced
- Gray Zone Warfare
- Hell is Us
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Hunt: Showdown 1896
- Incursion Red River
- InFlux Redux
- inZOI
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Kristala
- Legacy: Steel & Sorcery
- Lies of P
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- Lords of the Fallen
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Marvel Rivals
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mecha BREAK
- MechWarrior 5: Clans
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Mortal Kombat 1
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
- Nightingale
- NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black
- No More Room in Hell 2
- PANICORE
- Planetaries
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- QANGA
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Rem Survival
- REMNANT II
- RoadCraft
- Runescape: Dragonwilds
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Satisfactory
- Ships At Sea
- Sid Meier's Civilization VII
- SILENT HILL 2
- SMITE 2
- Split Fiction
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Steel Seed
- Stellar Blade
- The Alters
- The Axis Unseen
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- THE FINALS
- The First Berserker: Khazan
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Titan Quest II
- Until Dawn
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Wild Assault
- Wreckfest 2
- WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers