AMD FSR 4 is now available in over 85 games thanks to new Radeon driver

AMD has expanded FSR 4's reach for Radeon RX 9000 Series owners, with over 85 DirectX 12 titles now support via AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition.

AMD FSR 4 is now available in over 85 games thanks to new Radeon driver
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
3 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) is now supported in over 85 games, exclusively on RDNA 4 GPUs, such as the Radeon RX 9070 XT. Leveraging advanced AI, FSR 4 delivers high-quality visuals and performance at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K, positioning it as a strong alternative to NVIDIA DLSS.

AMD has confirmed that FidelityFX Super Resolution 4, or FSR 4, is now available in over 85 games. FSR 4 debuted earlier this year alongside the company's new RDNA 4 generation of desktop graphics cards, led by the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT. Exclusive to RDNA 4 GPUs, it leverages advanced AI hardware to deliver a massive improvement to FSR image quality. So big that when gaming at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K, FSR 4 is now a viable alternative to NVIDIA DLSS.

"By utilizing ML algorithms, FSR 4 can intelligently predict and compensate for lost pixels during low-resolution rendering, thereby providing gamers with high performance and crisp, high-definition visuals that are just as good as native," AMD writes in its latest FSR 4 update. FSR 4 is now available in over 85 games thanks to a special driver override feature that has been updated in the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 driver release.

With the FSR toggle enabled, any DirectX 12 game with native support for FSR 3.1 will automatically be updated to the latest version of FSR 4 for all Radeon RX 9000 Series owners. AMD notes that this FSR 4 override is not compatible with games that run on the Vulkan API, so Doom: The Dark Ages and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are not supported.

Here's the complete list of FSR 4-supported games per the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 driver release. Although adoption has been notably slower than NVIDIA's DLSS 4, it's definitely great to see the official list grow to over 85 games.

  • A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead
  • Arena Breakout: Infinite
  • ARK: Survival Ascended
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows
  • Bellwright
  • Blades of Fire
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Creatures of Ava
  • Cronos: The New Dawn
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deadzone: Rogue
  • Dragonkin: The Banished
  • DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS
  • Enotria: The Last Song
  • EVERSPACE 2
  • F1 25
  • Farming Simulator 25
  • FBC: Firebreak
  • FINAL FANTASY XVI
  • Fort Solis
  • FragPunk
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Funko Fusion
  • Game of Thrones: Kingsroad
  • Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced
  • Gray Zone Warfare
  • Hell is Us
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  • Hunt: Showdown 1896
  • Incursion Red River
  • InFlux Redux
  • inZOI
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Kristala
  • Legacy: Steel & Sorcery
  • Lies of P
  • Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
  • Lords of the Fallen
  • Mafia: The Old Country
  • Marvel Rivals
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Mecha BREAK
  • MechWarrior 5: Clans
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
  • Nightingale
  • NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black
  • No More Room in Hell 2
  • PANICORE
  • Planetaries
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds
  • QANGA
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Rem Survival
  • REMNANT II
  • RoadCraft
  • Runescape: Dragonwilds
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • Satisfactory
  • Ships At Sea
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VII
  • SILENT HILL 2
  • SMITE 2
  • Split Fiction
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Steel Seed
  • Stellar Blade
  • The Alters
  • The Axis Unseen
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
  • THE FINALS
  • The First Berserker: Khazan
  • The First Descendant
  • The Last of Us Part I
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  • Titan Quest II
  • Until Dawn
  • Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Wild Assault
  • Wreckfest 2
  • WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers