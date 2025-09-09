AMD FSR 4 is now available in over 85 games thanks to new Radeon driver

TL;DR: AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) is now supported in over 85 games, exclusively on RDNA 4 GPUs, such as the Radeon RX 9070 XT. Leveraging advanced AI, FSR 4 delivers high-quality visuals and performance at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K, positioning it as a strong alternative to NVIDIA DLSS.

AMD has confirmed that FidelityFX Super Resolution 4, or FSR 4, is now available in over 85 games. FSR 4 debuted earlier this year alongside the company's new RDNA 4 generation of desktop graphics cards, led by the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT. Exclusive to RDNA 4 GPUs, it leverages advanced AI hardware to deliver a massive improvement to FSR image quality. So big that when gaming at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K, FSR 4 is now a viable alternative to NVIDIA DLSS.

"By utilizing ML algorithms, FSR 4 can intelligently predict and compensate for lost pixels during low-resolution rendering, thereby providing gamers with high performance and crisp, high-definition visuals that are just as good as native," AMD writes in its latest FSR 4 update. FSR 4 is now available in over 85 games thanks to a special driver override feature that has been updated in the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 driver release.

With the FSR toggle enabled, any DirectX 12 game with native support for FSR 3.1 will automatically be updated to the latest version of FSR 4 for all Radeon RX 9000 Series owners. AMD notes that this FSR 4 override is not compatible with games that run on the Vulkan API, so Doom: The Dark Ages and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are not supported.

Here's the complete list of FSR 4-supported games per the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.9.1 driver release. Although adoption has been notably slower than NVIDIA's DLSS 4, it's definitely great to see the official list grow to over 85 games.