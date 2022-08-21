Store
AMD 'Zen 4' CPU launch delayed because of BIOS issues says reviewer

AMD Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' processor launch delayed by 2 weeks because of BIOS issues says reviewers, expect a late-September launch.

@anthony256
Published Aug 21, 2022 8:07 PM CDT
3 minutes & 36 seconds to read

We know that AMD will be unveiling its next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors on August 29, but previous rumors had a launch that was just two weeks later... but then we started hearing about a new, delayed September 27 release.

AMD 'Zen 4' CPU launch delayed because of BIOS issues says reviewer
VideoCardz reported that NDAs were sent out to reviewers, but AMD needed reviewers to re-sign the NDA as the launch of the Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors had been delayed. In a post on the Chiphell forums, we're hearing that one of the reviewers on Chiphell confirmed that they were told about the updated NDA, and Zen 4 launch being postponed.

The post continues, asking if we remember how long it took for the BIOS issues ot be solved after AMD's current-gen Zen 3 launched. AMD does have its new AM5 socket, has added DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 technology support on its new X670E + X670 motherboards, ready for the world of Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs.

In recent rumors, we're now reportedly looking at a September 27 release for Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4", which will see AMD meeting Intel on the same day as their new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU launch. That will make for one of the biggest days in technology history: next-gen AMD and Intel CPUs and motherboards... all in the same week? I can't wait.

AMD 'Zen 4' CPU launch delayed because of BIOS issues says reviewer 02 | TweakTown.com

AMD Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPU expected features:

  • Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads
  • Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps
  • Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)
  • Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD
  • 25% Performance Per Watt Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • >35% Overall Performance Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • 8-10% Instructions Per Clock (IPC) Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket
  • New X670E, X670, B650E, B650 Motherboards
  • Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support
  • Up To DDR5-5600 Native (JEDEC) Speeds
  • 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)
  • 105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)
AMD 'Zen 4' CPU launch delayed because of BIOS issues says reviewer 04 | TweakTown.com

AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPU pricing:

  • AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (100-100000514/WOF) - $1158 / $1140 CAD ($892 US)
  • AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (100-100000589/WOF) - $798 / $777 CAD ($608 US)
  • AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (100-100000591/WOF) - $631 / $613 CAD ($480 US)
  • AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (100-100000593/WOF) - $435/ $423 CAD ($330 US)
AMD 'Zen 4' CPU launch delayed because of BIOS issues says reviewer 03 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

