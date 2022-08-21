AMD 'Zen 4' CPU launch delayed because of BIOS issues says reviewer

We know that AMD will be unveiling its next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors on August 29, but previous rumors had a launch that was just two weeks later... but then we started hearing about a new, delayed September 27 release.

VideoCardz reported that NDAs were sent out to reviewers, but AMD needed reviewers to re-sign the NDA as the launch of the Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors had been delayed. In a post on the Chiphell forums, we're hearing that one of the reviewers on Chiphell confirmed that they were told about the updated NDA, and Zen 4 launch being postponed.

The post continues, asking if we remember how long it took for the BIOS issues ot be solved after AMD's current-gen Zen 3 launched. AMD does have its new AM5 socket, has added DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 technology support on its new X670E + X670 motherboards, ready for the world of Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs.

In recent rumors, we're now reportedly looking at a September 27 release for Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4", which will see AMD meeting Intel on the same day as their new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU launch. That will make for one of the biggest days in technology history: next-gen AMD and Intel CPUs and motherboards... all in the same week? I can't wait.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPU expected features:

Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads

Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

25% Performance Per Watt Improvement Vs Zen 3

>35% Overall Performance Improvement Vs Zen 3

8-10% Instructions Per Clock (IPC) Improvement Vs Zen 3

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

New X670E, X670, B650E, B650 Motherboards

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

Up To DDR5-5600 Native (JEDEC) Speeds

28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPU pricing: