Intel Core i9-13900K: 'extreme 350W performance mode' on some mobos

Intel's upcoming 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' flagship CPU, the Core i9-13900K, has 'extreme 350W performance mode'. Be careful mixing it with a new GPU.

Published Aug 18, 2022 10:38 PM CDT
Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs will be announced on September 27 -- alongside AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors -- but you'd better be preparing a PSU upgrade if you grab the Core i9-13900K flagship Raptor Lake CPU.

In a new post by ProHardver, we find out that the next-gen Intel Core i9-13900K processor can consume up to 350W pretty damn easily, as long as you have the right CPU cooler, the right 700-series motherboard, and the overclocking skills to do so. The post does make a point of the 350W overclocking mode needing "serious cooling solutions".

The new "extreme 350W performance mode" on the Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" flagship CPU shouldn't surprise anyone at all, especially if you're up to date on the leaks and rumors. It was just over a month ago now that I was reporting on a "pre-production" Core i9-13900K processor that was "fully reviewed" and using a huge 420W of power.

In that article, I said that if you were using new Core i9-13900K processor with NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU-powered GeForce RTX 4090 or GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics card, you will need 1000W+ between the CPU and GPU at this rate.

We're expecting Intel to announce its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs, along with the flagship Core i9-13900K processor (with 8P + 16E) that boosts up to 5.8GHz, as well as the next-gen 700-series motherboards with DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 support on September 27. As for the launch, Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs should hit the market in October.

Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU expected features:

We are to expect pretty crazy 5.8GHz and beyond CPU clocks on the new Core i9-13900K "Raptor Lake" CPU, with rumors from May 2022 teasing the huge clock speeds. Intel has confirmed that its new Raptor Lake CPUs will offer up to double-digit performance boosts, up to 24 cores and 32 threads, enhanced overclocking features, an AI M.2 module, and they'll be socket-compatible with Alder Lake systems.

Intel Core i9-13900K: 'extreme 350W performance mode' on some mobos 02 | TweakTown.com

Intel's next-gen Raptor Lake CPUs will arrive with up to 24 cores and 32 threads, with Intel promising "up to double-digit performance boost" as well as "enhanced overclocking features". There'll be a new AI M.2 module, while Raptor Lake will be socket-compatible with Alder Lake systems (no motherboard upgrade).

