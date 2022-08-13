Elon Musk says his taxes are automatically audited every year

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, has said that every year his taxes are audited by the Internal Revenue Service by 'default'.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to post a meme poking fun at the number of new agents the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is hiring.

Musk took to his personal Twitter account last night to share a meme that pokes fun at the purportedly debunked claims that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will be hiring 87,000 new tax agents with its new $80 billion in funding received through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Many outlets such as BusinessInsider have written that these claims were debunked, but it has been proven that the IRS will be hiring a substantial number of new employees to improve taxpayer services as well as assist law enforcement with tax evasion from wealthy individuals and large companies. According to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, who wrote a letter to the Senate in August, the IRS has fewer front-line experienced examiners in the field than at any time since World War II, while also having fewer employees than at any time since the 1970s.

As for Musk's meme, the Tesla CEO posted an image that shows a smiling British redcoat and a caption that reads, "When the country that revolted over taxes hires 87,000 new IRS agents". Reports indicate that Musk's meme connects the claims surrounding the IRS's hiring and the American War of Independence, which largely revolved around Americans being displeased with British taxes, eventually leading to a war that granted the US its independence. A British soldier in the Revolutionary War was often referred to as a redcoat.

A Twitter user replied to Musk's meme and said that "They're not going after you they're coming for us". Musk replied to the tweet and agreed, writing "True", and explained that he already gets "audited every year by default". Bloomberg reports that Musk's net worth is currently sitting at around $253 billion, even after he recently sold a large portion of his Tesla shares in preparation for a potential closure of his deal to purchase the world's second-largest social media platform - Twitter.

