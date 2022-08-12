Elon Musk asks his Twitter followers if they've seen his 'sex tape'

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to his Twitter account to ask his 100+ million followers if they have seen his 'sex tape'.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO posted to his account that it currently has 103 million followers in a seemingly joking manor, as it displays a picture of sticky tape orientated to look like the famous number "69". Musk is known for his memes and trolling online, as he recently explained during the Full Send Podcast that he believes he holds 1st place for the most-liked tweet on Twitter, citing his post about purchasing Coca-Cola so he can put the cocaine back in the drink.

At the time of writing, this post has 4.8 million likes, 694,000 retweets, and 179,300 quote retweets. Notably, Musk recently shared a video of the largest flying object ever made - Starship. The video showcased SpaceX's newest rocket ahead of its first orbital test that Musk believes can happen anywhere between 1 and 12 months from now.

Additionally, it was recently revealed that Musk sold billions of dollars worth of Tesla stock in preparation for the Twitter deal closing in court, the Tesla CEO citing the need to have liquid cash available in the event of possible closure and selling now rather than in emergency which would drastically affect Tesla's stock price.

Furthermore, during the Full Send Podcast, Musk talked about his challenge of single combat with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his chances against the Kremlin leader. Musk also said that if North Korean President Kim Jong-un issued him the same challenge, he wouldn't say no.

