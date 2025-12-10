Elon Musk aims for record IPO for SpaceX of $1.5 TRILLION, biggest stock-market listing ever

Elon Musk-led SpaceX is reportedly targeting a gigantic $1.5 TRILLION valuation, and when it goes IPO in 2026, would be the biggest stock-market listing.

SpaceX is rocketing towards its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) that has the Elon Musk-led company targeting a valuation of around $1.5 trillion, making it the biggest stock-market listing of all time.

In a new report from Bloomberg, SpaceX's management and advisers are pursuing a listing as soon as mid-to-late 2026, according to people who (as usual) asked to not be identified because the matter is confidential. Elon Musk and SpaceX's board of directors advanced plans for the listing and fundraising -- including hiring for key roles and how it would spend the capital.

Starlink is an incredibly awesome technology and service and is continuously growing, as well as the new promise of direct-to-cell business, as well as the development of SpaceX's exciting Starship moon and Mars rocket. SpaceX is expected to make around $15 billion in revenue in 2025, increasing to between $22 billion and $24 billion in 2026, with most of those sales coming from Starlink.

SpaceX would most likely use some of the additional funds raised through an IPO to develop incredibly important space-based data centers, which would include purchasing the chips required to run them.

In the current secondary offering, SpaceX has set a per-share price of around $420 (would you expect anything else from Elon?), which puts its valuation above the $800 billion previously reported. SpaceX is also allowing its employees to sell around $2 billion worth of stock, with SpaceX also participating in buying back some of those shares, according to sources of Bloomberg.

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk recently took to his X platform, where he said: "There has been a lot of press claiming @SpaceX is raising money at $800B, which is not accurate. SpaceX has been cash flow positive for many years and does periodic stock buybacks twice a year to provide liquidity for employees and investors. Valuation increments are a function of progress with Starship and Starlink and securing global direct-to-cell spectrum that greatly increases our addressable market. And one other thing that is arguably most significant by far".

He replied to his post, adding: "While I have great fondness for @NASA, they will constitute less than 5% of our revenue next year. Commercial Starlink is by far our largest contributor to revenue. Some people have claimed that SpaceX gets "subsidized" by NASA. This is absolutely false. The SpaceX team won the NASA contracts because we offered the best product at the lowest price. BOTH best product AND lowest cost. With regard to astronaut transport, SpaceX is currently the only option that passes NASA safety standards".