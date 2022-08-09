GTA Trilogy remaster sales bomb for second quarter in a row

Sales of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition have crashed for the second quarter in a row for Rockstar.

Physical sales of the controversial GTA trilogy remaster collection have bombed for the second quarter in a row, Take-Two Interactive's reports indicate.

The GTA Definitive Edition remaster sold a whopping 10 million copies at launch, but our tracking shows the game has significantly fizzled out over the past two quarters. There's a big reason for this: The game is largely regarded as a failure among Rockstar fans due to graphical issues, technical hiccups, and a disastrously controversial launch that has soured public opinion.

The sales figures reflect this sentiment. According to Take-Two Interactive's recent investor's presentation, the GTA franchise has sold-in 380 million copies to date. A quick bit of math offers figures for the trilogy collection. GTA franchise shipments increased by 5 million units, and total franchise shipments also increased by 5 million. This squeezes the trilogy out of the equation with sub 1 million sales.

Remember that these are sell-in numbers, or physical shipments, and do not include digital sales. It's possible the trilogy has made a lot more sales digitally, however recent GTA franchise revenues show a slump back to pre-pandemic levels.