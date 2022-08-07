MSI intros its first custom Intel Arc A380 graphics card: no frills
MSI joins ASRock and GUNNIR with its new Arc A380 6G graphics card: based on Intel reference design, with no factory overclocking.
Well, we now know that MSI isn't the AIB partner that pulled out of making custom Intel Arc graphics cards, as the company has just announced its new gaming PC that features the MSI Intel Arc A380 6G graphics card.
MSI's upcoming Intel Arc A380 6G graphics card is a little different to the ASRock and GUNNIR Intel Arc A380 graphics cards, where MSI is using Intel's own reference design: no factory overclocking, and a conservative 75W TDP. GPU clocks on the MSI Intel Arc A380 6G are at 2000MHz, with 6GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 15.5Gbps.
You won't be able to buy MSI's new Intel Arc A380 6G graphics card anywhere yet, as it's only available inside of the MSI pre-built PC that is sold exclusively through Chinese etailer JD.com. Inside of said MSI system you'll find an H510M or H610M Bomber motherboard, with the cheaper model featuring the Intel Core i3-10105F while the slightly higher-end Core i5-10400F and Core i5-12400F processors are used. You'll be looking at $532 up to $650 for the pre-built MSI gaming PC.
