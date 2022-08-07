All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: be quiet! Pure Base 500 FX, Pure Loop 2 FX, and merch! 🔥

MSI intros its first custom Intel Arc A380 graphics card: no frills

MSI joins ASRock and GUNNIR with its new Arc A380 6G graphics card: based on Intel reference design, with no factory overclocking.

@anthony256
Published Aug 7, 2022 9:35 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Well, we now know that MSI isn't the AIB partner that pulled out of making custom Intel Arc graphics cards, as the company has just announced its new gaming PC that features the MSI Intel Arc A380 6G graphics card.

MSI intros its first custom Intel Arc A380 graphics card: no frills 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

MSI's upcoming Intel Arc A380 6G graphics card is a little different to the ASRock and GUNNIR Intel Arc A380 graphics cards, where MSI is using Intel's own reference design: no factory overclocking, and a conservative 75W TDP. GPU clocks on the MSI Intel Arc A380 6G are at 2000MHz, with 6GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 15.5Gbps.

You won't be able to buy MSI's new Intel Arc A380 6G graphics card anywhere yet, as it's only available inside of the MSI pre-built PC that is sold exclusively through Chinese etailer JD.com. Inside of said MSI system you'll find an H510M or H610M Bomber motherboard, with the cheaper model featuring the Intel Core i3-10105F while the slightly higher-end Core i5-10400F and Core i5-12400F processors are used. You'll be looking at $532 up to $650 for the pre-built MSI gaming PC.

MSI intros its first custom Intel Arc A380 graphics card: no frills 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

MSI MPG Z690 Edge Wi-Fi

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$259.99
$259.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/7/2022 at 9:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.