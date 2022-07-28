All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Silicon Motion PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers: 14GB/sec + 128TB capacity

Silicon Motion's MonTitan SM8366 + SM8308 PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers: 14GB/sec, 128TB capacities, DDR5 + DDR4 memory supported.

Published Thu, Jul 28 2022 7:50 PM CDT
Silicon Motion has just introduced its new PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers, with the introduction of the new MonTitan "SM8366" and "SM8308" PCIe Gen5 SSD controllers.

The new Silicon Motion MonTitan SM8366 and SM8308 PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers are capable of up to 14GB/sec reads, up to a huge 128TB capacity, and they'll use either DDR5-4800 or DDR4-3200 RAM. We can expect the new controllers with industry-leading + purpose-built ASIC and FW architecture that are optimized for performance, and QoS.

Nelson Duann, Silicon Motion's Senior Vice President of Marketing and R&D said: "SSD storage solutions are evolving to address new challenges in data centers which demand changes in storage platforms and operating models. Our MonTitan™ SSD solution is an innovative PCIe Gen5 SSD platform designed to satisfy the unique demands of datacenters today while providing flexibility and programmability to meet future evolving standards".

Silicon Motion's new MonTitan is a high-performance, user-programmable PCIe Gen5 platform that uses Silicon Motion's in-house third-generation NVMe controller family -- the SM8366 -- which supports OCP Datacenter NVMe SSD and NVMe 2.0 specifications. Silicon Motion is leveraging their proprietary PerformaShape and NANDCommand technology.

Silicon Motion's new MonTitan PCIe 5.0 SSD platform features proprietary technology, which includes:

  • PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD Interface (Up To Gen 5 x4)
  • 16-channel or 8-channel (2400 MT/s) NAND
  • OCP Datacenter NVMe / NVMe 2.0 Specifications
  • >14 GB/s Transfer Speeds (4K Sequential Read/Write)
  • >3 Million IOPS (Random 4K)
  • Single-Dual-Channel 40-bit DRAM
  • DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800 DRAM
  • 128 TB/s Maximum Capacities

Atsushi Inoue, Senior Director, Memory Division, KIOXIA Corporation explained: "We would like to congratulate Silicon Motion on their successful launch of the SM8366 SSD controller and the high-performance PCIe Gen5 MonTitan Platform. Silicon Motion's user-programmable and feature-rich platform will enable a broad range of applications by bringing out our BiCS FLASH and XL-FLASH potential and opening up new opportunities to our mutual enterprise and data center customers".

Daniel Doyle, Director of NAND Component Marketing at Micron added: "It is great to be working with Silicon Motion and their PCIe 5.0 MonTitan platform to enable our industry-leading flash in their turnkey solutions. This collaboration enables our mutual customers to deploy the world's most advanced flash, including Micron's 176-layer QLC, to increase performance and density in customer solutions".

Feng Zhu, Director of Engineering & Architect, Alibaba Cloud said: "Silicon Motion's launch of the MonTitan SSD solutions platform provides an interesting development vehicle with their Layered FW stack and flexible architecture to enable application-oriented solutions like QLC and ZNS SSDs. Alibaba has an interest in further evaluating these solutions".

Ross Stenfort, Hardware System Engineer, Meta added: "Next generation technologies such as PCIe 5.0, OCP Datacenter NVMe SSD Specification, and E1.S are hyperscale needs to enable performance, thermals, and management at scale. The Silicon Motion MonTitan platform supports PCIe 5.0, OCP Datacenter NVMe 2.0 SSD Specification, and E1.S to meet the next generation hyper scale requirements".

