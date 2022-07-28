EVGA E1 Frame Set: cable suspension PC looks insane, costs up to $5000

EVGA has just unleashed one of the most insane PC chassis ever made, with the introduction of its new E1 Frame Set: a new open-air chassis that is for the EVGA lover in anyone.

The new EVGA E1 chassis comes in three different SKUs: the bare E1 Frame set and GPU vertical kit for $1600 which makes up "EVGA E1 Kit 2", while the "EVGA E1 Kit 1" throws in the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN and the free 1600W PSU that you get with it, for $3700.

EVGA wants to max out your credit card out with the monster "EVGA E1 Bare Bones" that includes everything that the E1 Kit 1 does, but also throws in the PowerLink 52u, the Z690 DARK KINGPIN motherboard, and a very, very awesome premium shipping case (that's worth $800 on its own). If you're building a brand new, super-high-end, all-EVGA system then that'll set you back $5000.

EVGA explains: "introduction the EVGA E1 - the new definition of style and substance in the form of a PC chassis. The E1 chassis frame is constructed with 100% 3K plain weave carbon fiber to sport the lightest frame design compared to other chassis of the same volume at only 2.76lbs. The E1 further sets itself apart from the competition with a patent-pending independent suspension system comprised of steel cables giving the E1 enough strength to hold even the heaviest of PC builds".

"Monitor your system vitals via the included Analog Gauge set or digitally through the all new E1 Software to always know where you stand. EVGA's full suite of software will keep your system operating at peak performance and give you full control over your RGB LED devices".