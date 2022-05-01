All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

You'll totally want this dual EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti insanity setup

EVGA's ridiculous new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN has been used in an even more ridiculous DUAL GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN setup.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 1 2022 6:04 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

EVGA must be having some serious fun in its OC lab, with overclocking legend Vince "KINGPIN" Lucido, playing around with not just one... but two of its crazy custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics cards.

You'll totally want this dual EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti insanity setup 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

EVGA is using a very custom design with its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN, with a TGP rated at 516W and a 1200W power limit.

With KINGPIN using the two cards each with 2 x 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power connectors mean for 4 x 16-pin PCIe power connectors into 12 x 8-pin PCIe power adapters. The 1200W+ per GPU means EVGA was using a separate PSU per GPU, something that's required at this (absolutely bonkers) stage of 2400W of power from two GPUs and all those power adapters.

Now I want to see the results of KINGPIN's work on the dual EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics cards... bring it on, Vince.

You'll totally want this dual EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti insanity setup 02 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.