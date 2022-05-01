You'll totally want this dual EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti insanity setup

EVGA's ridiculous new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN has been used in an even more ridiculous DUAL GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN setup.

EVGA must be having some serious fun in its OC lab, with overclocking legend Vince "KINGPIN" Lucido, playing around with not just one... but two of its crazy custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics cards.

EVGA is using a very custom design with its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN, with a TGP rated at 516W and a 1200W power limit.

With KINGPIN using the two cards each with 2 x 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power connectors mean for 4 x 16-pin PCIe power connectors into 12 x 8-pin PCIe power adapters. The 1200W+ per GPU means EVGA was using a separate PSU per GPU, something that's required at this (absolutely bonkers) stage of 2400W of power from two GPUs and all those power adapters.

Now I want to see the results of KINGPIN's work on the dual EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics cards... bring it on, Vince.