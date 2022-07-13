All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EVGA's new PowerLink 52U: power connector BFF for RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN

EVGA's new PowerLink 52U has 5 x 8-pin to 2 x 16-pin PCIe power connectors for flagship EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jul 13 2022 8:53 PM CDT
EVGA unleashed its monster new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card not too long ago, as well as its PowerLink 41s power adapter... and now... the upgraded EVGA PowerLink 52U has been unveiled.

EVGA's new PowerLink 52U: power connector BFF for RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new EVGA PowerLink 52U features 5 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, that plug into the 2 x 16-pin PCIe power connectors on EVGA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card. If you purchased the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN -- which costs $2500 and includes a free 1600W PSU, with 9 x PCIe power connectors -- there's no native 16-pin PCIe power connectors.

That's where the PowerLink 52U steps in, making your system look much nicer to look at, with the whole system looking much cleaner: especially, because there's so many damn PCIe power connectors required with all of the adapters (5 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors is insane for a single GPU).

EVGA's new PowerLink 52U: power connector BFF for RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN 02 | TweakTown.com

EVGA's Jacob Freeman explained with a tweet: "No fan inside. It re-routes the cable, this one is ideal for a vertical GPU mount as it re-orientates the cables vertically".

EVGA's new PowerLink 52U: power connector BFF for RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN 03 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

