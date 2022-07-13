EVGA's new PowerLink 52U: power connector BFF for RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN

EVGA unleashed its monster new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card not too long ago, as well as its PowerLink 41s power adapter... and now... the upgraded EVGA PowerLink 52U has been unveiled.

The new EVGA PowerLink 52U features 5 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, that plug into the 2 x 16-pin PCIe power connectors on EVGA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card. If you purchased the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN -- which costs $2500 and includes a free 1600W PSU, with 9 x PCIe power connectors -- there's no native 16-pin PCIe power connectors.

That's where the PowerLink 52U steps in, making your system look much nicer to look at, with the whole system looking much cleaner: especially, because there's so many damn PCIe power connectors required with all of the adapters (5 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors is insane for a single GPU).

EVGA's Jacob Freeman explained with a tweet: "No fan inside. It re-routes the cable, this one is ideal for a vertical GPU mount as it re-orientates the cables vertically".