EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN costs $2500, you get a free 1600W PSU
EVGA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card costs $2500, but you get a free SuperNOVA 1600 P2 PSU... not too bad.
EVGA's new custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card has finally been unleashed, which is now available on the EVGA website in the US for $2500... but you'll also get a free 1600W power supply.
If you decide to slap down $2500 for the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card, well, EVGA is giving customers a free EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2 power supply with an 80+ PLATINUM 1600W rating. Not too bad, considering you need so many PCIe power adapters to plug into the dual 16-pin PCIe power connectors on the EVGA RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card.
EVGA's highly custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN and its dual 16-pin PCIe power connectors translate into 6 x 8-pin PCIe power adapters (3 x 8-pin PCIe power adapters per 16-pin power connector on the card). It's a crazy amount of adapters, but the free EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2 PSU rocks 9 x PCIe power connectors inside, so EVGA needs to supply the PSU or your new GPU is kinda useless out of the box (but you should know that before you buy a monster graphics card like this).
- Read more: EVGA RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN overclocked to nearly 3GHz, 1200W+ of power
- Read more: You'll totally want this dual EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti insanity setup
- Read more: EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN PCB: 28-phase VRM, dual 16-pin power
- Read more: EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid teased: up to 1275W of power
- Read more: EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN teased, and man, it's a GPU beast
The new EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN has been used in a monster dual-GPU setup, where we're looking at 4 x 16-pin power connectors. 2 x 16-pin power connectors requires 6 x 8-pin power connectors through the use of adapters -- 1 x 16-pin = 3 x 8-pin -- so 4 x 16-pin means Biso Biso had to use 12 x 8-pin power connectors on the 2 x PSUs.
Each of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN when pushed to its limits will use over 1200W on its own, so in a dual-GPU setup we're looking at over 2500W of total system power (CPU, motherboard, etc). In that overclocking session, OC master Biso Biso used 2 x EVGA SuperNOVA 1600W T2 PSUs.
You won't be able to do that, because US customers can only buy 1 x EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card -- so no monster dual-GPU setup for you -- and no two free 1600W power supplies, either. But man, two of these would be so fun to play with.