EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN costs $2500, you get a free 1600W PSU

EVGA's new custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card has finally been unleashed, which is now available on the EVGA website in the US for $2500... but you'll also get a free 1600W power supply.

If you decide to slap down $2500 for the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card, well, EVGA is giving customers a free EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2 power supply with an 80+ PLATINUM 1600W rating. Not too bad, considering you need so many PCIe power adapters to plug into the dual 16-pin PCIe power connectors on the EVGA RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card.

EVGA's highly custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN and its dual 16-pin PCIe power connectors translate into 6 x 8-pin PCIe power adapters (3 x 8-pin PCIe power adapters per 16-pin power connector on the card). It's a crazy amount of adapters, but the free EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2 PSU rocks 9 x PCIe power connectors inside, so EVGA needs to supply the PSU or your new GPU is kinda useless out of the box (but you should know that before you buy a monster graphics card like this).

The new EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN has been used in a monster dual-GPU setup, where we're looking at 4 x 16-pin power connectors. 2 x 16-pin power connectors requires 6 x 8-pin power connectors through the use of adapters -- 1 x 16-pin = 3 x 8-pin -- so 4 x 16-pin means Biso Biso had to use 12 x 8-pin power connectors on the 2 x PSUs.

Each of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN when pushed to its limits will use over 1200W on its own, so in a dual-GPU setup we're looking at over 2500W of total system power (CPU, motherboard, etc). In that overclocking session, OC master Biso Biso used 2 x EVGA SuperNOVA 1600W T2 PSUs.

You won't be able to do that, because US customers can only buy 1 x EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card -- so no monster dual-GPU setup for you -- and no two free 1600W power supplies, either. But man, two of these would be so fun to play with.