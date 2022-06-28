All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EVGA PowerLink 41s: 16-pin to 4 x 8-pin adapter for EVGA's RTX 3090 Ti

EVGA's new PowerLink 41s offers next-gen cable management for EVGA's fleet of GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 graphics cards, with RGB.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 28 2022 10:58 PM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Jun 28 2022 11:02 PM CDT
EVGA's new PowerLink 41s has been announced, acting as a next-gen cable management accessory for your EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 graphics card.

EVGA PowerLink 41s: 16-pin to 4 x 8-pin adapter for EVGA's RTX 3090 Ti 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new EVGA PowerLink 41s provides maximum stability, improved case airflow, and of course it glows with fully-customizable ARGB LED lighting. EVGA has designed its PowerLink 41s exclusively for its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 series of GPUs, which rock the new 16-pin PCIe power connector... this is where PowerLink 41s helps.

PowerLink 41s connects to the end of your EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 graphics card, and turns the single 16-pin PCIe power connector into 4 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, which then get connected individually to your power supply. You'll also get some beautiful RGB lighting on the back of it, so the EVGA PowerLink 41s connected to an EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 will look beautiful... cleaner, and has RGB lighting to boot.

EVGA PowerLink 41s: 16-pin to 4 x 8-pin adapter for EVGA's RTX 3090 Ti 03 | TweakTown.comEVGA PowerLink 41s: 16-pin to 4 x 8-pin adapter for EVGA's RTX 3090 Ti 04 | TweakTown.com
EVGA PowerLink 41s: 16-pin to 4 x 8-pin adapter for EVGA's RTX 3090 Ti 05 | TweakTown.comEVGA PowerLink 41s: 16-pin to 4 x 8-pin adapter for EVGA's RTX 3090 Ti 06 | TweakTown.com

Power Filtering

Multiple solid state capacitors filter the power source before it reaches the graphics card, improving stability and reducing ripple and noise.

ARGB Lighting

Connect the EVGA PowerLink™ to the ARGB header on your EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3, and then control the ARGB lighting and effects through EVGA Precision X1™ to sync your style.

EVGA PowerLink 41s: 16-pin to 4 x 8-pin adapter for EVGA's RTX 3090 Ti 02 | TweakTown.com

As for the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 graphics card, it's absolutely massive -- with a 3.5-slot design and an interesting position for the 16-pin PCIe power connector at the END of the card -- which can now be connected with the PowerLink 41s for some really sweet cable management.

If you're an owner or plan to be an owner of the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 graphics card, then you really should buy the new EVGA PowerLink 41s for the ultimate in GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 goodness. It does look awesome, but at $60... it would be nice for EVGA to be giving this away for free with any prior, or future purchase of their EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 graphics card.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming (24G-P5-4985-KR)

NEWS SOURCES:evga.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

