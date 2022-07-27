Intel Arc A750 GPU benched in new marketing video, useless test used

Intel has its first graphics card since the Intel i740 and its benchmarking it with indoor environments of Death Stranding, which I'd say was a weird flex but not after reviewers calling the Intel Arc A380 graphics card like "sitting in a minefield, playing drunk".

Anyway, GPU marketing dude of Intel, Ryan Shrout, posted a new article and video on the official Intel Arc website and Intel YouTube channel. In the video, Shrout is using the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), HDR (High Dynamic Range) and HDMI 2.1 technologies.

Shrout tested an Intel-marketed Death Stranding with indoor environments, where it said it was running in 4K at over 100FPS. I don't know if you'd want to be testing that particular game, in that particular way, for your first graphics card since the Intel i740, but that's where we are here in July 2022. I get it, but there are far better games and tests that could've been run... Death Stranding and indoor environments? Aight.

Most real gamers don't use HDR, with hundreds of millions of gamers disabling it for any competitive game. For the single-player games, well HDR on the right monitor (OLED is where you want to be for true HDR gaming) is an amazing experience. Intel is using the Alienware HDR QD OLED gaming monitor, something I've not tested yet but I've heard and read some very good things about it, which is nice to see.

I don't think the Intel Arc A750 graphics card will be running the native 3440 x 1440 resolution of the Alienware QR OLED gaming monitor, with its super-fast 175Hz refresh rate, in any high-end game... maybe with indoor environments, which is why we're seeing this testing.

Shrout explained: "As a perk of the job, I'm playing Death Stranding: Director's Cut to show off all these features, starting with variable refresh rate, or VRR, or Adaptive Sync. VRR allows the monitor's refresh rate and the GPU's render rate to be in sync, reducing tearing and stutter from gaming experiences. In this demo, the game is running between 80 and 100 FPS on the Intel Arc A750 card".

"The changing framerate uses VRR to synchronize with the Acer 4K 120Hz screen that continuously adjusts its refresh rate to limit screen tearing. Any adaptive sync certified display will do the same and should work with Intel Arc graphics, but we're validating 100+ top VRR displays to make sure you have an amazing experience when the Intel Arc A700 family of cards launch".

Shrout continued: "Don't forget about HDR - one of the more recent improvements in display technology that can really impact visual fidelity and gaming experiences. Running the same game on an Alienware HDR QD OLED monitor (which is a stunning display!) shows how great HDR looks on Intel Arc platforms".

"The deep blacks, bright whites, and broader dynamic range are stunning on Death Stranding Director's Cut's indoor environments. But like all display technologies, it can be really hard to demonstrate over a virtual demonstration, so we utilized our "advanced HDR testing device" (codename Allyn) to highlight and validate HDR was working as expected".