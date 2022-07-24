All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk had affair with Google co-founders wife, begged forgiveness

Elon Musk had an affair with Google co-founders wife in Miami Beach last year, begs Sergey Brin for forgiveness. Alrighty.

Published Sun, Jul 24 2022 8:38 PM CDT
The takedown of Elon Musk continues, after setting Twitter on fire exposing that most of their users are actually bots and bullshit, now news is breaking that Musk had an affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin filed for diverse from his wife Nicole Shanahan last month, with Brin valued at $93 billion this is a very, very big deal. But now we have some new information on why the billionaire Google co-founder is leaving his wife: SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk slept with his wife.

Musk has has previously said that he "regularly crashed" at Brin's house in Silicon Valley, right up until he slept with his wife obviously. Musk has famously said that he doesn't own a house -- the world's richest man doesn't own a house -- something he revealed during an interview with TED. Musk said he didn't own a house and sleeps in friends' spare bedrooms... getting cosy up to Brin's wife it seems.

Brin has responded with reportedly ordering his financial advisers to liquidate his investment in any company that Musk has his finger in, after the Google co-founder gave $500,000 to Tesla to boost production in the middle of the Great Recession of 2008.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

