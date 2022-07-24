Elon Musk had affair with Google co-founders wife, begged forgiveness

The takedown of Elon Musk continues, after setting Twitter on fire exposing that most of their users are actually bots and bullshit, now news is breaking that Musk had an affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin filed for diverse from his wife Nicole Shanahan last month, with Brin valued at $93 billion this is a very, very big deal. But now we have some new information on why the billionaire Google co-founder is leaving his wife: SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk slept with his wife.

Musk has has previously said that he "regularly crashed" at Brin's house in Silicon Valley, right up until he slept with his wife obviously. Musk has famously said that he doesn't own a house -- the world's richest man doesn't own a house -- something he revealed during an interview with TED. Musk said he didn't own a house and sleeps in friends' spare bedrooms... getting cosy up to Brin's wife it seems.

Brin has responded with reportedly ordering his financial advisers to liquidate his investment in any company that Musk has his finger in, after the Google co-founder gave $500,000 to Tesla to boost production in the middle of the Great Recession of 2008.