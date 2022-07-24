All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk says he 'hasn't had sex in ages', says affair claims are BS

Elon Musk has denied having an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife, also adds that he 'hasn't had sex in ages'.

Published Sun, Jul 24 2022 11:15 PM CDT   |   Updated Sun, Jul 24 2022 11:20 PM CDT
Elon Musk has come out denying the allegations that he slept with wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, saying that the story is "total bs".

Musk tweeted that the story is "total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic". In a follow up tweet, Musk added "haven't even had sex in ages (sigh)".

In my article covering the claims that Elon slept with Nicole Shanahan, Sergey Brin's at-the-time wife, I opened the article with "the takedown of Elon Musk continues". So, that was a correct statement: the sexual assault allegations that Elon dubbed "Elongate", and now "BS" in the words of SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself, is a takedown. Daily stories of how bad Tesla, SpaceX, and other Musk-owned or operated companies... but the continued assault on Musk is giving me the same vibes as the mainstream media hate and BS stories about President Donald Trump between 2016-2020.

In another tweet, Elon himself explains: "Yeah, the character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-burgers. I work crazy hours, so there just isn't much time for shenanigans. None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!"

Elon Musk says he 'hasn't had sex in ages', says affair claims are BS 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

