Gaming

Having Star Wars Jedi: Survivor issues? Dev claims PS5 Pro's PSSR is going to get better soon

Survivor uses an earlier PSSR implementation, whereas future games will have much better results - hopefully as soon as 6 months down the line.

Having Star Wars Jedi: Survivor issues? Dev claims PS5 Pro's PSSR is going to get better soon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: PS5 Pro users are experiencing poor image quality in some games, like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, reportedly due to an older version of PSSR upscaling. A game dev suggests that PSSR will improve by quite some margin in 6 to 12 months.

If you've bought a PlayStation 5 Pro and aren't happy with how the much talked about PSSR upscaling is doing in some games, then you wouldn't be alone - but there's seemingly a reason for this.

Wccftech noticed a post on the ResetERA forums which was in reply to a raft of complaints agreeing with Digital Foundry's findings that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor actually looks worse on PS5 Pro, not better with the bells and whistles from the new variant of Sony's console.

Notably Star Wars Jedi: Survivor reportedly has 'severe' image quality problems including foliage looking terrible when ray tracing effects hit it, causing a nasty strobing effect.

Wccftech points to a post from a developer, Koralsky - judging from comments made on X, this might just be Ivaylo Koralsky, Studio Manager of Kyodai, a Bulgarian dev behind Truck Driver: The American Dream - who makes an interesting point about PSSR and wonky image quality.

Koralsky tells us:

"As this is UE4 game, it's using SDK9. This also means earlier PSSR implementation. Maybe even the initial one. For up-to-date version of PSSR you need to use later SDKs (10 and up).

"I am pretty sure UE5.5 titles using PSSR will looks much better - even at lower internal resolution.

"I cannot give you specific details because of NDAs (like how many different PSSR iterations are already available, or what kind of improvements they present), but you can expect IQ [image quality] improvements in the second/third batch of PS5 Pro supported games using PSSR.

"For a game I am working, PSSR (one of the later versions, but not the up-to-date one) is giving us much better results in comparison to TSR and FSR. I am expecting in the next 6-12 months PSSR to be in a much better state in comparison to the initial versions used in the first batch of Pro supported titles. It already is."

So, there you have it. The results we see with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are purportedly down to that older version of PSSR, and we can expect much better results going forward.

PS5 Pro buyers will certainly be hoping so, and Sony needs to get its act together, as the launch of the new Pro console - with its extremely weighty price tag - has been pretty messy so far.

NEWS SOURCES:resetera.com, wccftech.com, playstation.com
