Star Wars Jedi Survivor set for 2023, will be 'complex and mature'

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release in 2023 and will continue Cal Kestis' journey, EA, Respawn Entertainment, and Lucasfilm Games today announced.

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb was right: Respawn's new Star Wars game is indeed called Jedi: Survivor, and it takes place 5 years after Jedi: Fallen Order (which puts it in the Obi-Wan series timeline). The sequel stars Cal Kestis and is described by Cameron Monaghan, who plays, Kestis, as a "complex, mature, and exciting progression for an audacious and ambitious game."

EA and Respawn are developing the game exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles--a PS4 and Xbox One version won't be available--as well as PC. The next-gen exclusivity will enable a "deeper, more expansive Star Wars experience." The team also promises new and innovative combat mechanics that push the original game's lightsaber action to a whole new level.

Respawn's Stig Asmussen, who led development on Jedi: Fallen Order, is also directing the new Survivor sequel.

