All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is damaged, and this image proves it

Doom creator John Romero making new FPS with online multiplayer

Legendary FPS master John Romero is working on a new first-person shooter for a major publisher...but it won't be a Doom game.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jul 19 2022 3:15 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

John Romero, the co-creator of gaming's most legendary first-person shooters like Doom, Quake, Wolfenstein, and Hexen, is returning to the world of FPS mayhem.

Doom creator John Romero making new FPS with online multiplayer 1 | TweakTown.com

Today John Romero announced he is making a new first-person shooter built in Unreal Engine 5. Talk about a major return of the king moment. Sadly the new FPS won't be set in any established universe or series, so don't expect Romero to lead the charge on the next Doom, the brutal Wolfenstein 3 sequel, or the rumored Quake reboot.

The new FPS is being developed by Romero Games and will be set in a new all-original IP (kind of like Hexen, or even Daikatana). It will have online multiplayer elements across PC and consoles, according to Online Architect and Senior Multiplayer Programmer job listings.

"We are 100% focused on first-person shooters, the foundation that built our careers, our studio and a genre. Our current project is an all-new FPS with an original, new IP. Romero Games is working with a major publisher using state-of-the-art technology - Unreal Engine 5."

Given Take-Two Interactive's massive release slate, we're betting the new shooter will be published by 2K Games.

Romero Games is currently hiring for a number of positions and supports full remote, hybrid, and in-office work. The studio currently has 9 positions available and more will come soon.

Buy at Amazon

Ultimate Doom

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$45.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/19/2022 at 3:09 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:romerogames.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.