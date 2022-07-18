Amazon's Fallout TV show begins filming, Walton Goggins to play Ghoul
Amazon's new Fallout TV show has officially begun filming, and cast member Walton Goggins confirms he will portray a ghoul.
Amazon's new Fallout TV show has begun filming, cast member Walton Goggins has confirmed.
On a new Instagram post, Walton Goggins, who will portray an irradiated Ghoul in the upcoming Fallout TV series, said that Amazon has begun production of the show. The project was expected to enter filming and set production in mid-2022.
"Day 1... FALLOUT... for Amazon. Deep breath.... Exhale... Let's see where this road goes," Goggins said on Instagram.
Actor Kyle Maclachlan, who is also confirmed to star in the Fallout TV show, responded to the post by saying: "Glad to be traveling it with you." Maclachlan also used the #Fallout hashtag.
The news comes shortly after set photos for the Fallout TV show had surfaced, revealing an incredibly authentic rendition of a post-apocalyptic Super Duper Mart (source)--one of the many locales spotted in the 1950s atomic age survival game.
Amazon has yet to make formal announcements that production has begun, and Bethesda discussed the project back in 2020:
Amazon Studios has licensed the rights to the worldwide best-selling game franchise Fallout, with acclaimed producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's Kilter Films attached to produce the project, currently in development with a series commitment.
"Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we're incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios," said Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Kilter Films.
"Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen," said Todd Howard, Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios. "But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We're enormous fans of their work and couldn't be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios."
"Fallout is an iconic global franchise, with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline that powers it. And Jonah and Lisa are the perfect storytellers to bring this series to life," said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. "We're thrilled to join with Bethesda to bring Fallout to television."
The world of Fallout is one where the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explodes upon itself through a nuclear war in 2077. The magic of the Fallout world is the harshness of the wasteland set against the previous generation's utopian idea of a better world through nuclear energy. It is serious and harsh in tone, yet sprinkled with moments of ironic humor and B-movie-nuclear-fantasies.
Fallout games have achieved record-setting sales and received hundreds of awards, including dozens of Game of the Year awards, while its mobile game, Fallout Shelter, has been downloaded more than 170 million times.
Fallout is from Amazon Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham for Kilter Films, Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.
Through Kilter Films' overall deal with Amazon, they are currently in pre-production on the techno-thriller drama The Peripheral, based on the William Gibson novel, which follows a woman in a near-future America in which technology has started to subtly alter society. Kilter Films also produces HBO's Westworld which just wrapped its third season and was recently picked up for a fourth season. The series has amassed 43 Emmy nominations along with DGA, WGA, PGA and SAG Awards nominations. Kilter also has produced interactive and transmedia marketing for its series, including a Westworld Super Bowl spot directed by Nolan.
Joy recently directed her debut feature film Reminiscence, for Warner Bros., starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, and Thandie Newton. Joy wrote the script, which landed on The Black List, and produced with her Kilter Films partner Nolan, Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: MSI X670 + B650 motherboards should have screwless M.2 SSD access
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Four Halo Infinite devs open new NetEase studio Jar of Sparks