TRENDING NOW: TikTok teen breeds army of 1+ million frogs, officials are alarmed

Uh, so AIDA64 has support for NVIDIA's unreleased GeForce RTX 4090

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card supported in the latest version of AIDA64, months before the GPU is released.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 18 2022 12:40 AM CDT
NVIDIA hasn't announced or confirmed its next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU-powered GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, but now we know the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 is supported in AIDA64.

The very latest AIDA64 6.70.6033 update includes support for the "GeForce RTX 4090" with the AD102 GPU, as well as the new lower-end GeForce GTX 1320, and AMD's new Navi 23-based Radeon Pro W6600 workstation GPU.

It seems rather early to support a graphics card that won't be coming for months, but NVIDIA will unleash its new AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090 in October in 450W according to the latest information. NVIDIA is reportedly waiting for AMD to release its new RDNA 3-based Navi 31-powered flagship GPU before it unlocks its higher-end AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, which should have 600W+ power ready to smash benchmarks and games.

We should see 24GB of GDDR6X memory on the GeForce RTX 4090, with its 450W TDP and partner cards that should hopefully push the limits further. NVIDIA is expected to launch the slightly slower GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards after the GeForce RTX 4090 is unleashed.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, aida64.com

