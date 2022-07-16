All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The Division Resurgence promises AAA shoot-and-loot action on mobiles

Ubisoft's new The Division Resurgence F2P mobile game promises AAA shoot-and-loot experiences on smartphones and tablets.

Published Sat, Jul 16 2022 2:00 PM CDT
Ubisoft has announced its new free-to-play The Division mobile game and promised a polished, action-based experience.

A bit ago, Ubisoft confirmed it was working on various free-to-play games across mobile, PC, and console, including Ghost Recon Frontline, and two new games in The Division universe: Heartland, and the newly announced Resurgence. Ubisoft is opening up closed testing registrations (NDA protected) for The Division Resurgence and reveals new details about the game.

Resurgence is billed as delivering AAA gameplay in a free-to-play mobile form factor, which seems like an oxymoron...until you remember that full-priced AAA games typically ship with microtransactions anyway these days (especially games from Ubisoft). Resurgence aims to recreate the shoot-and-loot action from the original games complete with a galaxy of collectible and customizable gear, representing prime opportunities for microtransactions.

"In The Division Resurgence, we have recreated the original cover shooter gameplay with a whole new story and scope of missions. The game is totally open world," said Ubisoft Mobile HQ community developer James Berry.

  • UI has been fully scaled for mobiles and is customizable.
  • Objective clear times are slowed down so you can "game in short bursts."
  • Tons of crafting, looting, and customization options with gear and weapons

The game is currently in alpha stages of development and Ubisoft is seeking player feedback to help shape and mold the experience. Company CEO Yves Guillemot and CFO Frederic Dugeot have repeatedly said Ubisoft's free-to-play games need more time before they are ready for a full-fledged release.

Ubisoft currently has six free-to-play in development across a myriad of platforms:

  • Ghost Recon Frontline
  • Rainbow Six Mobile
  • The Division Resurgence
  • The Division Heartland
  • Project Q
  • xDefiant
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

