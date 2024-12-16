Elden Ring: Nightreign - Here's a summary of everything you should know

A new Elden Ring game is coming in 2025, but it's not what you'd expect. Here's everything you should know about Elden Ring: Nightreign.
Surprise! FromSoftware is working on a new Elden Ring game, but instead of a major AAA release, the project is a co-op survival roguelike. The game is called Nightreign, and it's a full standalone experience that won't require the base game in order to play.
Nightreign isn't a live service game, but it does have some unique online-oriented mechanics. Having already redefined what AAA games could be amid an ocean of GaaS titans, FromSoftware is keen on putting their mark on the online roguelike genre too.
Here are a bunch of tidbits about Nightreign that you should know, lifted straight from Bandai Namco's mainsite:
- Fully standalone, does not require Elden Ring base game to play
- Will not be priced at $69.99, will be cheaper
- No live service battle passes or microtransactions
- Nightreign will be a full game at launch
- 3-player online co-op
- Described as "standalone multiplayer co-op action survival"
- Each session is a "run" and the game incorporates roguelike elements where each play session is different
- Players will "never expereince the same journey twice"
- FromSoftware promises that each session and run will be different
- Can be played offline
- Can be played online/offline singleplayer
- Players tackle an ever-changing map called Limveld
- Sessions take place across cycles of 3 days and 3 nights
- Every map has a Nightlord
- Players must fight a boss at the end of each day
- Nightreign has battle royale elements - the map will shrink over time as the "Night Tide" creeps in
- 8 unique classes, called "Nightfarers," each with unique abilities and Ultimate attacks
- Nightreign is set in a parallel universe
- Players will still get rewards for deaths and failed runs
- Sites of Grace will be included
- Players can explore the map and uncover secrets, including powerful loot and runes
- "With each session-based adventure being akin to playing through an open-air dungeon, every journey provides an opportunity to grow lasting stat bonuses. Successful runs against the night bring players ever closer to defeating the Nightlord and unraveling the story behind each Nightfarer in this parallel world."
Elden Ring: Nightreign is due out sometime in 2025. Bandai Namco will hold a network test for the game in February.