Elden Ring: Nightreign - Here's a summary of everything you should know

FromSoftware sheds more light on its somewhat enigmatic new 3-player co-op survival roguelike action RPG set in the mega-popular Elden Ring universe.

TL;DR: Elden Ring: Nightreign, releasing in 2025, is a standalone co-op survival roguelike game by FromSoftware. It features 3-player online co-op, unique online mechanics, and no live service elements. Players experience ever-changing maps, battle bosses, and explore secrets. A network test is scheduled for February. Elden Ring: Nightreign, releasing in 2025, is a standalone co-op survival roguelike game by FromSoftware. It features 3-player online co-op, unique online mechanics, and no live service elements. Players experience ever-changing maps, battle bosses, and explore secrets. A network test is scheduled for February.

A new Elden Ring game is coming in 2025, but it's not what you'd expect. Here's everything you should know about Elden Ring: Nightreign.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Surprise! FromSoftware is working on a new Elden Ring game, but instead of a major AAA release, the project is a co-op survival roguelike. The game is called Nightreign, and it's a full standalone experience that won't require the base game in order to play.

Nightreign isn't a live service game, but it does have some unique online-oriented mechanics. Having already redefined what AAA games could be amid an ocean of GaaS titans, FromSoftware is keen on putting their mark on the online roguelike genre too.

Here are a bunch of tidbits about Nightreign that you should know, lifted straight from Bandai Namco's mainsite:

Fully standalone, does not require Elden Ring base game to play

Will not be priced at $69.99, will be cheaper

No live service battle passes or microtransactions

Nightreign will be a full game at launch

3-player online co-op

Described as "standalone multiplayer co-op action survival"

Each session is a "run" and the game incorporates roguelike elements where each play session is different

Players will "never expereince the same journey twice"

FromSoftware promises that each session and run will be different

Can be played offline

Can be played online/offline singleplayer

Players tackle an ever-changing map called Limveld

Sessions take place across cycles of 3 days and 3 nights

Every map has a Nightlord

Players must fight a boss at the end of each day

Nightreign has battle royale elements - the map will shrink over time as the "Night Tide" creeps in

8 unique classes, called "Nightfarers," each with unique abilities and Ultimate attacks

Nightreign is set in a parallel universe

Players will still get rewards for deaths and failed runs

Sites of Grace will be included

Players can explore the map and uncover secrets, including powerful loot and runes

"With each session-based adventure being akin to playing through an open-air dungeon, every journey provides an opportunity to grow lasting stat bonuses. Successful runs against the night bring players ever closer to defeating the Nightlord and unraveling the story behind each Nightfarer in this parallel world."

Elden Ring: Nightreign is due out sometime in 2025. Bandai Namco will hold a network test for the game in February.