Gaming

Game of Thrones Kingsroad online co-op action RPG coming to Steam early access for $25

Netmarble's big new Game of Thrones action co-op PVE game will eventually be free-to-play, but it'll launch in Steam early access for $25 in a few days.

Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: A new Game of Thrones free-to-play game, Kingsroad, will launch into paid early access instead of its final F2P form.

A new free-to-play game set in the A Song of Ice and Fire universe is on the way, but you'll have to pay to get first dibs.

Early access is all the rage right now in gaming, and while it does have significant advantages (look at Baldur's Gate 3), the practice has been criticized as just another layer to the industry's money-making strategies. Free-to-play games aren't immune to paid early access either and the latest Game of Thrones Kingsroadco-op multiplayer game is yet another example.

The new Game of Thrones game will be F2P at launch, but first it'll release into a paid early access program. Kingsroad will launch into Steam early access on March 26 and you'll have to spend a minimum of $25 to get in. The packs, which include cosmetics, the in-game currency called Iron Bank Marks, and access to the game, start at $25 and go all the way up to $90. The developers say Kingsroad's early access is expected to last for 4 weeks.

The main selling point to Kingsroad is an online-driven, co-op experience that bridges both mobiles and PCs set in George Martin's fantasy universe. Combat looks very God of War-esque, with emphasis on third-person action, but there's also huge bosses reminiscent of Monster Hunter. Netmarble promises that Kingsroad will deliver "real-time co-op content" and that gamers can take on "beasts and creatures of myth and legend" from the series. That includes dragons, which players are shown fighting in abundance.

Game of Thrones Kingsroad releases March 26, 2025 on Steam early access for $25, and is now available for pre-register on Google Play.

"Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is an action-adventure RPG where players explore Westeros, grow into heirs through battles against threats beyond the Wall and various factions, and rebuild their houses. While performing missions, players use a variety of weapons (swords, axes, daggers, longbows, crossbows) to kill enemies. The combat process and battle scenes include realistic visual and auditory depictions of violence, which may feature blood, bloodstains, and corpses."

