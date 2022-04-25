Did Ubisoft break its promise to gamers? It appears so

A compilation of Ubisoft's confirmed and leaked games suggests the publisher has broken its promise to gamers.

Back in 2019, Ubisoft hit live service breakpoint: Ghost Recon Breakpoint underperformed, signalling a major re-think for the publisher. Ubisoft strategized by delaying Watch Dogs Legion and Rainbow Six Extraction and promised to differentiate its games to ensure players have a wider offering of distinct experiences.

"While many of our titles are strongly differentiated, we need to ensure this is the case for all of them. We are already acting on these learnings and tackling these issues head on," Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said in 2019.

Fast-forwarding to 2022 and we see that Ubisoft's pipeline of upcoming titles is quite derivative. Ubisoft is developing a multitude of free-to-play games (which it refers to as low-risk) that aim at broader audiences. Ubisoft seems to be experimenting with a lot of F2P titles that share very similar qualities, namely action-based shooters in a commoditized live service environment, likely with the goal of winning over Fortnite and Warzone players.

We've compiled a list of most of the currently announced and unconfirmed/leaked Ubisoft games in one place. The list consists of 20 games that range from premium titles to F2P and even VR games that have been put together from various leaks, rumors, and reports.

Ubisoft Games Pipeline

ANNOUNCED

Skull and Bones

Mario +_ Rabbid Sparks of Hope

Assassin's Creed Infinity

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Project Q

The Division Heartland

xDefiant

Ghost Recon Frontline

Rainbox Six Siege Mobile

AC Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok

Splinter Cell

Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake

Beyond Good and Evil 2

Roller Champions

UNANNOUNCED

Just Dance 2023

Assassin's Creed Rift

Far Cry 7

Ghost Recon OVER

PATHFINDER

Assassin's Creed NEXUS VR

There are seven free-to-play games in the list and all of them are shooters. Some, like Project Q, Rainbow Six Mobile, and xDefiant, are hero-based shooters.

It seems Ubisoft has multiple games that lead to the same destination: Action-based, free-to-play online shooters. Right now that does seem to be the most lucrative segment of the video games industry, with Fortnite and Warzone both bringing in billions after Microsoft and Sony take their cuts.

The aim comes at an interesting time for Ubisoft, who in 2020 overhauled its "editorial team," which is the group responsible for making every high-level decision with Ubisoft's game IPs, to help meet the common goal of differentiation.

One goal supersedes all others, though: the quest for digital dominance. This quest emphasizes more live service games, monetization, and entry points into gaming's most lucrative segment.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot explains the F2P plan: