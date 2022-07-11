Sony and Western Digital unveil first PlayStation 5 licensed SSDs

Sony and Western Digital's first officially licensed SSDs for the PlayStation 5 are here, arrive in both 1TB and 2TB capacities.

Sony and Western Digital have announced the first officially licensed SSDs for the PlayStation 5, in both 1TB and 2TB capacities, with the SN850 NVMe SSD.

Both of the new SSDs feature PlayStation logos so you'll know this is for your console, and not your PC, where they're specifically compatible (I'm sure it won't take long to get it working on the PC) for Sony's PlayStation 5 console.

Installation is easy, you'll need to turn your console off, unplug it from power (duh), remove the side panel, unscrew the SSD expansion slot, and then install your fresh new Western Digital SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 inside, and you're almost good to go. You'll also need to update your PS5 console to version 21.02-04.00.00 which shouldn't take long.

Western Digital's SN850 NVMe for PS5 in 1TB costs $170 and offers up to 7GB/sec (7000MB/sec) reads, and up to 5.3GB/sec (5300MB/sec) writes, while the 2TB variant costs $280 and spits out 7GB/sec (7000MB/sec) reads, and slightly slower 5.1GB/sec (5100MB/sec) writes.