Sony and Western Digital unveil first PlayStation 5 licensed SSDs

Sony and Western Digital's first officially licensed SSDs for the PlayStation 5 are here, arrive in both 1TB and 2TB capacities.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 11 2022 6:59 PM CDT
Sony and Western Digital have announced the first officially licensed SSDs for the PlayStation 5, in both 1TB and 2TB capacities, with the SN850 NVMe SSD.

Sony and Western Digital unveil first PlayStation 5 licensed SSDs 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Both of the new SSDs feature PlayStation logos so you'll know this is for your console, and not your PC, where they're specifically compatible (I'm sure it won't take long to get it working on the PC) for Sony's PlayStation 5 console.

Installation is easy, you'll need to turn your console off, unplug it from power (duh), remove the side panel, unscrew the SSD expansion slot, and then install your fresh new Western Digital SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 inside, and you're almost good to go. You'll also need to update your PS5 console to version 21.02-04.00.00 which shouldn't take long.

Western Digital's SN850 NVMe for PS5 in 1TB costs $170 and offers up to 7GB/sec (7000MB/sec) reads, and up to 5.3GB/sec (5300MB/sec) writes, while the 2TB variant costs $280 and spits out 7GB/sec (7000MB/sec) reads, and slightly slower 5.1GB/sec (5100MB/sec) writes.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, westerndigital.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

