Sandisk unveils official microSD cards and WD_BLACK SSDs for ROG Xbox Ally handhelds

The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X gaming handhelds are set to launch on October 10 (check out our report on pricing and availability here), and they will debut with a custom version of Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system optimized for Xbox and PC gaming.

This collaboration between ASUS and the Xbox team has been in development for a considerable time. It marks a shift toward a future where Xbox hardware will encompass everything from a console to PC, gaming handheld, and mobile device connected to the cloud. With ROG Xbox Ally gaming handhelds right around the corner, Sandisk has announced that it's releasing two officially licensed storage expansion options for the handhelds.

First, there's the Sandisk microSD Card for ROG Xbox Ally (X), available in 512GB ($69.99 MSRP), 1TB ($149.99 MSRP), and 2TB ($299.99 MSRP) capacities, which allows gamers to store and play games directly off the card. With support for up to 50 modern AAA-sized games and read speeds of 200MB/s, these microSD Cards also ship with a lifetime limited warranty and are designed to withstand shocks, drops, and x-rays.

For those seeking more storage space and speed, there's the WD_BLACK SN7100X NVMe SSD for the ROG Xbox Ally (X) & PC, available in 2TB ($159.99 MSRP) and 4TB ($279.99 MSRP) capacities. These PCIe Gen4 SSDs, featuring read and write speeds of 7,250MB/s and 6,900MB/s, are also optimized for handheld devices and laptops, delivering power efficiency alongside performance. Both will become available for purchase in the coming months, so stay tuned.