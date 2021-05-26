All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD: up to 2TB SSD for your PS5 at 900MB/sec

Western Digital unveils its new WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD for your PlayStation 5: 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities at 900MB/sec.

Published Wed, May 26 2021 11:00 AM CDT
Sony installed a pretty shitty amount of albeit super-fast PCIe 4.0-based SSD storage inside of its next-gen PlayStation 5 console, with just 667GB of usable SSD storage once the PS5 is up and running.

Luckily we have Western Digital to the rescue, with the company unveiling its new WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD that is designed to work with next-gen gaming consoles like the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X/S consoles.

The new WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD comes in 500GB, 1TB, and its largest 2TB capacity. You're looking at up to 900MB/sec on the new WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD on the PlayStation 5 -- not bad, just short of 1GB/sec on the PS5. The company even provides a slick detachable stand for the drive, too.

WD is kicking prices off at $89.95 with availability in the US starting immediately at any retailer, e-tailer, system integrator that sells Western Digital products as well as the official Western Digital store.

Rob Soderbery, executive vice president and GM, Flash Business, Western Digital said: "Our WD_BLACK brand delivers a clear and simple promise to gamers - fast and reliable storage that enhances their gameplay. With today's new products, the WD_BLACK portfolio has diverse flash-powered solutions so that every gamer -- whether they're just starting out or more advanced -- can explore the rich worlds of today's most inventive games".

Geoff Keighley, industry veteran and host of The Game Awards added: "Over the past few years, the graphics and fidelity of immersive game worlds have become more intense, and flash technology has become critical to enhancing the gaming experience. Gamers not only need more storage, they need speed for quick access so they can instantly step into these rich game worlds and experience games the way they're meant to be played".

