Seagate's new 4TB Expansion Card for Xbox consoles has a $500 price tag

Xbox Series X|S owners now have a 4TB storage expansion option thanks to Seagate. The downside? It costs almost twice as much as PS5 compatible 4TB SSDs.

One of the best things about the current home consoles, specifically the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, is that the internal storage has moved away from old-school platter hard drives to high-speed SSDs. It has been a game-changer, from more responsive menus to dramatically reduced game loading times.

However, Sony and Microsoft have taken different approaches to expanding the storage on their home consoles. Sony opted for a more open approach for the PlayStation 5, allowing users to install any PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD as long as it meets a minimum read and write speed. Conversely, Microsoft limits storage expansion to custom proprietary Expansion Cards currently supplied by two brands: Seagate and Western Digital.

This is a roundabout way of saying that it's great to see Seagate release a new 4TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S; however, with no competition, the $499.99 price tag stings especially when you can pick up a 4TB SSD for PS5 consoles for half the price.

Although unrelated, the Xbox Series X console is now more expensive than the PlayStation 5 in the U.S.; it's now much more costly to be an Xbox gamer than a PlayStation gamer.

Still, the 4TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S would be a great little unit for installing all of the games coming out in the second half of this year that we saw during the recent Xbox Games Showcase 2025 presentation. The Outer Worlds 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Ninja Gaiden 4, Gears of War: Reloaded, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and many more are all set to arrive day one for Game Pass subscribers. And for those subscribers who like you, check out the latest releases. Seagate's new 4TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S would be a fantastic purchase without the hefty price tag.

Unless you can justify spending $500 on an SSD for your Xbox, you're probably better off sticking with the more affordable 1TB and 2TB options.