All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Report: Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster on PS5, Xbox Series X cancelled

Rockstar may have cancelled original plans to release a Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster on PS5 & Xbox Series X/S consoles.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jul 11 2022 2:40 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Rockstar Games may have cancelled its plans to release a next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Report: Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster on PS5, Xbox Series X cancelled 671896 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Rockstar just announced that it will be paring back Red Dead Online content so it can exclusively focus on GTA Online and development of GTA 6. Rockstar confirmed that Red Dead Online content expansions have been halted, and sources say this wasn't the only project that was put on hold in favor of GTA 6.

Sources have told Rockstar insider Tez2 (and Kotaku) that remasters of Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto IV have also been put on hold, and possibly even cancelled. There's two main reasons for this: 1) Rockstar is all hands-on deck for GTA 6 right now, and 2) Rockstar wants to avoid another disastrous GTA Trilogy Remaster Definitive Edition controversy. To avoid that controversy it would need to double-down on making sure these remasters were quality products, and that would require pulling people off of the GTA 6 teams.

Now Tez2 is also saying that any plans for a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version of Red Dead Redemption 2 has been cancelled (or at least put on hold).

When asked if it's safe to say that RDR2 will never get a next-gen release, Tez said:

"Yes. I've heard about those a long time ago. As well as their plan to come up with an Enhanced Rockstar Editor. All cancelled/halted by now."

Given the native backwards compatibility feature set of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, a re-release may not be decidedly difficult to pull off. In 2017, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said that Red Dead Redemption 2 was "built from the ground up" for consoles, particularly the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X consoles.

"...We are building Red Dead Redemption 2 as a new game from the ground up for the first time for the new generation of consoles."

Timing-wise, a staggered re-release following GTA 6 may benefit Rockstar the most. RDR2 has already amassed an incredible 44 million sales on all platforms, growing at a rate of 1-3 million game sales per month despite the game being nearly 4 years old. A re-release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025 or thereabouts could help refresh sales during a post-GTA 6 launch period.

Report: Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster on PS5, Xbox Series X cancelled 2422 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Red Dead Redemption 2 PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.99
$28.30$28.30$28.40
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/11/2022 at 2:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.