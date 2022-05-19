GTA remastered trilogy sales drop to less than 1 million

Controversy may have significantly impacted sales of the new Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster collection throughout early 2022.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy- The Definitive Edition has sold less than 1 million copies during the Q4 period, Take-Two Interactive's financials suggest.

Following a huge explosive debut, the GTA remastered trilogy has petered out. The game shipped an estimated 10 million copies during launch in Q3'22 during last year's holiday season. Three months later, during Q4'22, the game sold less than 1 million units.

These numbers are suggested by a quick bit of math. GTA V sales rose 5 million units from Q3 to Q4, totaling 165 million. Total GTA franchise sales also rose by 5 million units to 375 million. This implies that the bump in total franchise sales was from GTA V, and the GTA trilogy didn't hit 1 million sales.

The trilogy's significant drop between Q3 and Q4 was likely due to the ongoing controversy with the game, which at the time stole headlines for all the wrong reasons: tons of glitches and bugs, bad character designs and models, and animation issues.

Developer Grove Street Games has issued patches to help fix the problems, and Rockstar Games went so far to give PC users two free titles including the original trilogy.