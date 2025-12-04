Radeon RX 9000 Series price increases confirmed, second price increase coming January 2026

According to a new report AMD has already increased the pricing for its Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs, and there's a second price increase coming soon.

TL;DR: AMD has raised Radeon RX 9000 Series GPU prices in the US by $10 per 8GB of VRAM due to rising GDDR6 memory costs, leading to MSRP increases of up to $20. A further price hike is expected in January 2026, signaling higher retail GPU prices ahead.

According to a new report from Tom's Hardware, citing an industry source, AMD has increased the prices of its Radeon graphics cards for the US market. AMD's AIB partners are now spending $10 more per 8GB of VRAM for GPU and memory kits, with these costs expected to be passed on to consumers.

For AMD's current RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9000 Series, this could see the MSRP for most models increase by $20. With this price increase, the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB will see its $599 MSRP increase to $619, the Radeon RX 9070 16GB will see its $549 price increase to $569, the Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB will see its $349 price increase to $369, and the Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB will see its $299 price increase to $309.

AMD's Radeon graphics cards all use GDDR6 memory, and with the current crisis, the cost of obtaining modules for its consumer-focused GPUs has increased dramatically. Although the report doesn't specify a reason for the price increase, at this point it's almost self-evident.

Although a $10 or $20 price increase is relatively modest for a $600 product, the report also notes that a second price increase is expected in January 2026. So, even if the additional cost for this first round is absorbed or not passed on to customers, it's likely that a second price increase would result in an across-the-board retail price hike for AMD's Radeon lineup.

With recent Black Friday sales that saw the prices for many Radeon RX 9000 Series and GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards drop below MSRP for the first time since their debut earlier this year, this news indicates that, like the RAM and SSD markets, 'on the shelf' GPU prices will start to increase as we head into 2026.