Scalpers list ASUS's new ROG Astral RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition GPU for up to $22,900 on eBay

ASUS's insanely high-end ROG Astral RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition GPU comes with beautiful real gold, but not scalpers have listed it on eBay for up to $22,900.

ASUS released one of the most exotic graphics cards earlier this year with its ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition, with the card made exclusively for the Middle Eastern market seeing scalpers make some profits by listing the card for upwards of $22,900.

Since you cannot find the ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab OC Edition anywhere but the Middle East, getting your hands on one requires one of two things: you have the cash for the card, and live in the Middle East, or someone else buys it, and you pay whatever premium they're demanding (if you seek this card so much).

It seems like the re-sellers have someone in the supply chain of China, which gave them the path to getting their hands on the stock that was destined for the Middle East. Now we've got eBay sellers listing the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab OC Edition for $8500, $14,998, and a whopping $22,990... far above the $6806 MSRP.

ASUS includes 6.5 grams of 999 fineness gold embedded into the RTX 5090, with the gold on the graphics card worth around $700 on its own with today's gold prices

ASUS is also using a turquoise-like embellishment that refracts light into a beautiful blue-green tone, just like the real stone. The company also uses multiple cultural elements into the design of the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition, which includes Arabic calligraphy, with motifs teasing "strength, courage, and unity". There's also a gold backplate that features machined regional motifs that represent the desert and skyscrapers.

Jackie Hsu, ASUS Senior Vice President and Co-Head of Open Platform and AIoT Business, said: "ASUS is committed to delivering exceptional gaming experiences for our fans in the Middle East. The launch of our NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series lineup for gamers of all backgrounds is a testament to this promise. As a tribute to the fast-growing Middle-East market, we're also thrilled to introduce a limited run of region-exclusive ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition graphics cards for collectors and enthusiasts to appreciate".