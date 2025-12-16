RTX 5070 Ti now costs $100 more in Japan just this week, RTX 5070 is also rising in price

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti has risen $100 in price in Japan this week, with the RTX 5070 also rising in price... and yes, you can blame DRAM prices.

TL;DR: The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 graphics cards in Japan have surged in price due to a global DRAM shortage affecting GDDR6 and GDDR7 memory costs. The RTX 5070 Ti rose by $100 in one week, signaling potential worldwide GPU price increases for gamers and consumers.

We knew it was coming, but no one knows how much and how bad it'll be... but Japanese gamers have noticed that the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti has gone up in price by $100 this week alone.

Most people are worried about the out-of-control DRAM shortage skyrocketing DDR5 memory prices, but the DRAM shortage also hurts anything with DRAM chips -- GDDR6 and GDDR7 memory included -- with multiple sources noticing it impacting the price of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 graphics cards in Japan.

Gazlog reports that the RTX 5070 series is sharply rising in price across Japan, where it normally sells below MSRP. NVIDIA launched the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti at 148,800 Yen, but started selling for 126,000 Yen after a couple of months on the market. However, at 126,000 Yen, it makes the RTX 5070 Ti more expensive compared to the MSRP in the US. The RTX 5070 dropped to 82,000 Yen after its launch, after hitting the market in Japan for 108,000 Yen.

Fast forward to now, and the RTX 5070 Ti at its lowest price is 141,980 Yen, which represents a 15,000 Yen price increase in the last week alone. The 15,000 Yen increase works out to around $97 USD, with the Palit RTX 5070 Ti Gaming Pro-S graphics card being the only GPU selling at this new price, while other RTX 5070 Ti cards are beginning at 148,800 Yen, which works out to around $959 USD.

It's not just the RTX 5070 Ti, as the RTX 5070 non-Ti now costs more in Japan, with the cheapest listing at 94,980 Yen (or around $612 USD), but that's still below the MSRP in Japan, but prices are continuing to go up as each week passes by. The cheapest RTX 5070 below MSRP at US retailers like Amazon has it at $539 for the GIGABYTE RTX 5070 WINDFORCE OC SFF Edition... so Japanese gamers are getting hit hard and fast, but don't think this isn't going to spread worldwide soon enough, unfortunately.