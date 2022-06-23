All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti + RTX 4090 FE renders: 3-slot hungry beasts

NVIDIA's next-gen AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090 Ti + RTX 4090 teased in new renders, and man it is a really, really BIG BOI.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jun 23 2022 9:11 PM CDT
NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards -- in Founders Edition form -- have been teased in some new renders. Just remember, this could be completely fake, so I've got a link here to make sure this is safe.

The new renders are courtesy of Moore's Law is Dead, with the alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti Founders Edition, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition both shown off in their BFGPU goodness. NVIDIA will reportedly using a 3-slot, or 3.5-slot cooling design with more fins and more heat sink surface area with its new Ada Lovelace GPUs in the high-end RTX 4090 Ti and RTX 4090 designs.

In a new tweet about his video, Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead explains: "Tonight I share renders of the leaked #NVIDIA RTX 4090 Ti cooler, and break down what there is to learn about AD102 from said leak! 💚🧵 I also provide information about when you can expect decent Lovelace Volume this fall".

The last we heard about the chunky coolers for Ada Lovelace GPUs in the GeForce RTX 40 series family was also from Moore's Law is Dead, where his sources said that "AIBs are preparing 4.5-slot coolers right now for some undisclosed NVIDIA product. Already case-makers are adjusting their designs to support these monsters".

GeForce RTX 4090 (new rumored specs)

  • GPU: AD102-300
  • CUDA cores: 16384 (up from 16128)
  • SMs: 128 (up from 126)
  • VRAM: 24GB GDDR6X @ 24Gbps
  • Memory bus: 384-bit
  • TDP: 450W or so

GeForce RTX 4080 (new rumored specs)

  • GPU: AD103-300
  • CUDA cores: 10240
  • SMs: 80
  • VRAM: 16GB GDDR6 @ 18Gbps
  • Memory bus: 256-bit
  • TDP: 420W or so

GeForce RTX 4070 (new rumored specs)

  • GPU: AD102-275 (used to be AD104-400)
  • CUDA cores: 7168
  • SMs: 56
  • VRAM: 12GB GDDR6 (up from 10GB GDDR6) @ 18Gbps
  • Memory bus: 192-bit (up from 160-bit)
  • TDP: 300W or so

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

