NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti + RTX 4090 FE renders: 3-slot hungry beasts
NVIDIA's next-gen AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090 Ti + RTX 4090 teased in new renders, and man it is a really, really BIG BOI.
NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards -- in Founders Edition form -- have been teased in some new renders. Just remember, this could be completely fake, so I've got a link here to make sure this is safe.
The new renders are courtesy of Moore's Law is Dead, with the alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti Founders Edition, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition both shown off in their BFGPU goodness. NVIDIA will reportedly using a 3-slot, or 3.5-slot cooling design with more fins and more heat sink surface area with its new Ada Lovelace GPUs in the high-end RTX 4090 Ti and RTX 4090 designs.
In a new tweet about his video, Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead explains: "Tonight I share renders of the leaked #NVIDIA RTX 4090 Ti cooler, and break down what there is to learn about AD102 from said leak! 💚🧵 I also provide information about when you can expect decent Lovelace Volume this fall".
The last we heard about the chunky coolers for Ada Lovelace GPUs in the GeForce RTX 40 series family was also from Moore's Law is Dead, where his sources said that "AIBs are preparing 4.5-slot coolers right now for some undisclosed NVIDIA product. Already case-makers are adjusting their designs to support these monsters".
GeForce RTX 4090 (new rumored specs)
- GPU: AD102-300
- CUDA cores: 16384 (up from 16128)
- SMs: 128 (up from 126)
- VRAM: 24GB GDDR6X @ 24Gbps
- Memory bus: 384-bit
- TDP: 450W or so
GeForce RTX 4080 (new rumored specs)
- GPU: AD103-300
- CUDA cores: 10240
- SMs: 80
- VRAM: 16GB GDDR6 @ 18Gbps
- Memory bus: 256-bit
- TDP: 420W or so
GeForce RTX 4070 (new rumored specs)
- GPU: AD102-275 (used to be AD104-400)
- CUDA cores: 7168
- SMs: 56
- VRAM: 12GB GDDR6 (up from 10GB GDDR6) @ 18Gbps
- Memory bus: 192-bit (up from 160-bit)
- TDP: 300W or so
