ASUS ROG Phone 6: 1080p 165Hz OLED display, 18GB RAM, 6000mAh battery

ASUS is preparing its totally bonkers new gaming smartphone with the soon-to-be-announced ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone. We've got some of the leaked specs, and man they're pretty crazy.

Inside, the new ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone will reportedly rock Qualcomm's fastest Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, a crazy 18GB of RAM, and an FHD+ display with a Samsung-made OLED panel, cranking at a gaming-smooth 165Hz.

In a new leak, Digital Chat Station said that the new ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone would have a 6.78-inch FHD+ 165Hz OLED Samsung "direct screen", a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, 18GB of RAM, a 6000mAh dual battery with 65W fast-charging support, a 64-megapixel "triple camera" system, under-screen fingerprint sensor, measure in at 10.39mm thick, and it'll weigh 229g. It's a big boi gaming smartphone, that's for sure.

The interesting inclusion here is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, with the Plus there being the differentiator between Qualcomm's regular, more power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the faster Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

We should see ASUS reveal its next-gen ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone on July 5, where it'll be one of the very first devices announced rocking Qualcomm's suped-up Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Qualcomm makes its current Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor was made on the 4nm process node by Samsung, but the newer Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 will be made on the superior TSMC 4nm process. This said to "buy Android flagship phones with confidence in the second half of the year".

Bring it on.