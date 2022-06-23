All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS ROG Phone 6: 1080p 165Hz OLED display, 18GB RAM, 6000mAh battery

ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1, 18GB RAM, 165Hz OLED display, 6000mAh battery + 65W fast-charge.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jun 23 2022 9:45 PM CDT
ASUS is preparing its totally bonkers new gaming smartphone with the soon-to-be-announced ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone. We've got some of the leaked specs, and man they're pretty crazy.

Inside, the new ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone will reportedly rock Qualcomm's fastest Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, a crazy 18GB of RAM, and an FHD+ display with a Samsung-made OLED panel, cranking at a gaming-smooth 165Hz.

In a new leak, Digital Chat Station said that the new ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone would have a 6.78-inch FHD+ 165Hz OLED Samsung "direct screen", a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, 18GB of RAM, a 6000mAh dual battery with 65W fast-charging support, a 64-megapixel "triple camera" system, under-screen fingerprint sensor, measure in at 10.39mm thick, and it'll weigh 229g. It's a big boi gaming smartphone, that's for sure.

ASUS ROG Phone 6: 1080p 165Hz OLED display, 18GB RAM, 6000mAh battery 02 | TweakTown.com

The interesting inclusion here is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, with the Plus there being the differentiator between Qualcomm's regular, more power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the faster Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

We should see ASUS reveal its next-gen ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone on July 5, where it'll be one of the very first devices announced rocking Qualcomm's suped-up Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Qualcomm makes its current Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor was made on the 4nm process node by Samsung, but the newer Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 will be made on the superior TSMC 4nm process. This said to "buy Android flagship phones with confidence in the second half of the year".

Bring it on.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, m.weibo.cn

