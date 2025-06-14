ROG Xbox Ally X handheld doesn't have an OLED display for this reason

The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handhelds are designed to bridge the gap between console and PC gaming, however neither model sports an OLED panel.

During its big Xbox Games Showcase last week, Microsoft announced the new ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X gaming handhelds, which will be coming later this year. Developed in collaboration with ASUS, this new generation of PC gaming handhelds will feature a new optimized version of Windows 11 that will immediately launch into an overhauled Xbox App to allow gamers to play without any unnecessary background tasks or Windows bloat impacting performance or battery life.

The flagship ROG Xbox Ally X is set to be something of a beast. It will be powered by the new AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor with integrated RDNA 3.5 graphics, 24GB of fast LPDDR5X-8000 memory, 1TB of SSD storage, and a full-HD 1080p 120 Hz display that supports VRR. The same display is featured in the lower-powered baseline ROG Xbox Ally that is also on the way, which sports an AMD Ryzen Z2 A Processor with integrated RDNA 2 graphics.

Many wonder why the flagship premium ROG Xbox Ally X handheld doesn't feature an OLED display, a technology widely considered the gold standard for gaming across all platforms. Well, ASUS has answered this question, and the reason is simple.

The ROG team recently answered the OLED question, or lack thereof, for the ROG Xbox Ally X in a recent stream, and it boils down to the inclusion of VRR technology powered by AMD FreeSync Premium, which it feels is a must-have for a portable gaming device. According to the team, it did look at implementing an OLED display for the updated ROG Xbox Ally X; however, an OLED with VRR currently draws "significantly more power" than a traditional LCD IPS panel. Also, it would raise the price of the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, which is still TBC.

Perhaps this is also why the Nintendo Switch 2 opted for LCD panel technology, as it, too, supports VRR and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The 90 Hz display on the Steam Deck OLED doesn't support VRR. Gaming handhelds are all about low-power performance, where visual fidelity takes a back seat to playing for a reasonable amount of time between charges with decent performance. And VRR is a technology that allows a game running between 40-60 FPS to feel like it's running at a constant, smooth 60 FPS.